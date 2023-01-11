Destiny 2 maintenance and server downtime for all major regions (January 11) 

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph will undergo a few changes ahead of the upcoming weekend. On January 11, the official Twitter account announced quite a few additions to the game, which are meant to make life easier for all players before Lightfall. On top of that, the official servers will be taken down for an upcoming hotfix.

The upcoming Destiny 2 maintenance is scheduled for an hour, as players will be removed from all activities starting at 8:45 am PDT. The official servers will be back online during the regular reset time at 9 am PDT, with the overall maintenance concluding an hour after the servers come back on.

Destiny 2 maintenance time zones for all major regions (January 11)

Destiny 2 will be going offline before today's reset, as Bungie prepares to deploy Hotfix 6.3.0.3 alongside possibly unlocking standard mods for everyone. The server downtime for all major regions are as follows:

India: 10:15 pm to 10:30 pm (December 13).

10:15 pm to 10:30 pm (December 13). China: 12:45 am to 1 am (December 14).

12:45 am to 1 am (December 14). UK: 5:45 pm to 6 pm (December 13).

5:45 pm to 6 pm (December 13). Australia: 2:45 am to 3 am (December 14).

2:45 am to 3 am (December 14). Brazil: 1:45 pm to 2 pm (December 13).

Typically, players will be unable to access certain Destiny API applications such as DIM (Destiny Item Manager), Destiny Companion App, Destiny Tracker, Bungie's official website, Light.gg, Braytech, and more. These services might stay down even after the game comes online, since the maintenance is scheduled to run for another hour.

During maintenance uptime, players can face several error codes such as CAT, Weasel, or Calabrese, due to background maintenance that will still be active after the servers go online.

Tomorrow, all standard Armor Mods are unlocked for everyone! With big changes coming to buildcrafting in Lightfall, we want to give everyone a chance to enjoy all mods in their current state.

Players can also encounter trouble after the server comes up, as Bungie will still be holding background maintenance until 10 am PDT. To find the full patch notes regarding Hotfix 6.3.0.3, players can head over to Bungie's official website sometime after the reset. The company stated the following regarding the changes they will make with standard armor mods:

As a preview of things to come in Lightfall, we have some exciting updates coming soon. Tomorrow, all standard Armor Mods are unlocked for everyone! With big changes coming to buildcrafting in Lightfall, we want to give everyone a chance to enjoy all mods in their current state.

Starting next week, focusing costs for all Trials of Osiris, Iron Banner, Crucible, and Gambit weapons and armor will be reduced to 25 Legendary shards. Adept weapon focus cost will also be reduced to 50.

Hence, players can expect a slight change in the sandbox ahead of the Lightfall release, as Bungie is looking to make things easier in the latest season of The Witch Queen expansion.

