Destiny 2 server maintenance and downtime for all major regions (December 13) 

The Destiny 2 community probably had one of the toughest weekends, with API and Bungie's official site being offline for four straight days. Thankfully, the company did have an update on this issue, assuring Guardians that the upcoming weekly reset will bring everything back online, alongside hotfix 6.3.0.1.

Players should also note that this year's Dawning will be released with the weekly reset, giving everyone extra triumphs to work on until Lightfall releases. Hence, Bungie will take their official servers down 15 minutes before the weekly reset, at 8:45 am PDT (UTC -8).

When will Destiny 2 servers be back up in Season of the Seraph week 2? (December 13)

Bungie's official support account has confirmed the upcoming maintenance and server downtime before Dawning arrives with the weekly reset. The following list will help players clear up the downtime in their preferred time zones:

India: 10:15 pm to 10:30 pm (December 13).

10:15 pm to 10:30 pm (December 13). China: 12:45 am to 1 am (December 14).

12:45 am to 1 am (December 14). UK: 5:45 pm to 6 pm (December 13).

5:45 pm to 6 pm (December 13). Australia: 2:45 am to 3 am (December 14).

2:45 am to 3 am (December 14). Brazil: 1:45 pm to 2 pm (December 13).

Bungie Help @BungieHelp Bungie Help @BungieHelp We have identified the cause of ongoing error code issues and are investigating a fix. To facilitate this, Destiny Companion features will remain unavailable on web, mobile, and third-party apps throughout the weekend. We have identified the cause of ongoing error code issues and are investigating a fix. To facilitate this, Destiny Companion features will remain unavailable on web, mobile, and third-party apps throughout the weekend. We appreciate your patience during this investigation. Tomorrow's update should resolve these issues – we’ll then turn the API back on. 1/2 twitter.com/BungieHelp/sta… We appreciate your patience during this investigation. Tomorrow's update should resolve these issues – we’ll then turn the API back on. 1/2 twitter.com/BungieHelp/sta…

The last four days have been a disaster for players who usually rely on API sites such as DIM (Destiny Item Manager) or the companion app. Bungie has taken them down since the release of their newest Dungeon, Spire of the Watcher, but confirmed a fix in one of their most recent posts that states:

Tomorrow's update should resolve these issues – we’ll then turn the API back on.

While the downtime for the official servers is short, Bungie will be holding background maintenance for an extra hour after everything comes back on. Hence, the scheduled time for the conclusion of the maintenance is 10 am PDT (UTC -8). Several error codes, such as CAT, Weasel, or even Calabrese, can be encountered.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp

❖ Hotfix 6.3.0.1



TIMELINE

❖ December 13

❖ Start: 8 AM PST (-8 UTC)

❖ Player Removal: 8:45 AM

❖ Log in: 9 AM

❖ End: 10 AM

More info: UPCOMING DESTINY 2 MAINTENANCE❖ Hotfix 6.3.0.1TIMELINE❖ December 13❖ Start: 8 AM PST (-8 UTC)❖ Player Removal: 8:45 AM❖ Log in: 9 AM❖ End: 10 AMMore info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36… UPCOMING DESTINY 2 MAINTENANCE ❖ Hotfix 6.3.0.1 TIMELINE ❖ December 13 ❖ Start: 8 AM PST (-8 UTC) ❖ Player Removal: 8:45 AM ❖ Log in: 9 AM ❖ End: 10 AM More info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36…

However, all API features are exp[ected to come online with the weekly reset, so players should be able to start re-arranging their loadouts across all characters right after the servers go online.

What are the upcoming contents in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph week 2?

Aside from part 2 of the seasonal episode, the second weekly reset will bring in Dawning 2022. Players will get this three-week-long annual event alongside a newly implemented event card, currency, activities, and seal. Typically, there will be a new Destiny 2 Pulse Rifle as well, called Stay Frosty, available for a limited time.

Upcoming content in Season 19 week 2 (Image via Destiny 2)

The Nightfall pool will have The Scarlet Keep Strike, and Shaxx will bring in Mayhem in the Crucible playlist rotator. Lastly, players can also try their hand at Gambit with bonus Infamy ranks.

Poll : 0 votes