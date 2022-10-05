Destiny 2 players can pick up PvE god roll weapons from Banshee right now (October 4-11) 

Banshee's inventory was just refreshed for the seventh time in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder. Usually, there are gears that players would want before heading inside Grandmaster Nightfall this week. Typically, everything is free, as DLCs aren't required to purchase stuff from the gunsmith.

Banshee-44 can be found in the Tower, near the Courtyard waypoint. Players can head straight and look to their left, opposite the Cryptarch. Each weapon in his inventory can be bought in exchange for 30 Legendary Shards and 7,000 Glimmers.

Disclaimer: God rolls mentioned in this article are subjective and rely on the writer's opinion.

Banshee-44 inventory this week at Destiny 2 Season of Plunder (October 4-11)

On the first page, players will get access to four new mods in their inventory. They include:

Radar Tuner.

Sprint Grip.

Radar Booster.

Dragonfly Spec.

All of the above gears are being sold for 10,000, which might be useful for both beginners and veterans. His usual wares include Upgrade Modules, Ascendant Shards, and Alloys.

Mods being sold by Banshee (Image via Destiny 2)

On the second page, however, there are six Legendary weapons. The Kinetic Sidearm, Boudica-C, consists of the following perks:

Chambered Compensator increases Stability, moderately controls recoil, and decreases Handling Speed.

Polygonal rifling for increased Stability.

Appended Mag for increased magazine size.

Ricochet Rounds for increased Range.

Pugilist for melee energy with each kill, and better Handling with a melee hit.

Frenzy for 20% damage increase after being in combat for 12 seconds.

Boudica Kinetic Sidearm (Image via Destiny 2)

The second weapon is the Lunulata-4B Bow, which comes with the following perks:

Agile Bowstring for increased Handling, and Stability, alongside Natural String for more Accuracy.

Carbon Arrow Shaft for increased Stability, alongside Compact Arrow Shaft for increased Handling.

Shoot to Loot to automatically reload the weapon after shooting an ammo brick.

Successful Warm-up for reduced charge/draw time after each final blow.

Lunulata-4B Kinetic Bow this week at Banshee (Image via Destiny 2)

The third weapon comes in the form of a Solar Hand Cannon from Season of the Lost, called the Annual Skate. The perks that can be purchased from the gunsmith can be used for both PvP and PvE. They include:

Hitmark and Crossfire sights for Range in PvP.

Appended Mag for more ammo to the magazine in PvE, alongside Steady Rounds for increased Stability in PvP.

Tunnel Vision for more Accuracy on the weapon after final blows.

Timed Payload for 30% increased detonation damage after 0.6 seconds delay.

Annual Skate Hand Cannon this week at Banshee (Image via Destiny 2)

Other weapons are fairly average at best, but the Adaptive Framed Fugue-55 with Box Breathing and Fourth Time's the Charm is a great combination for boss DPS.

