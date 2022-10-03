Destiny 2 Scallywag seal will be easier to obtain in near future 

The seasonal title of Plunder, Scallywag, has been creating problems in all sorts of ways for Destiny 2 players. While seasonal seals are known for being straightforward, Bungie has put in some extra objectives this time around. Six weeks after the release, it seems some players are facing issues finishing triumphs.

The reason behind Scallywag's testing nature also lies within a few minor bugs from Bungie's side. In their latest blog post, TWAB, the company announced changes to the HELM upgrades to simplify seasonal weapon crafting, alongside the infamous Ruffian problem in Expeditions.

Starchart upgrades and Ruffian fix are being deployed shortly for Destiny 2 Season of Plunder

Season of Risen and Haunted introduced a guaranteed red-bordered drop feature, which almost guaranteed a player's full pattern of seasonal weapons. However, the community didn't get anything of the sort in Destiny 2 Season 18, leading many to wonder what happened without prior notice.

However, Bungie addressed this issue in their latest TWAB, giving everyone a sneak peek at upcoming changes in seasonal features. Hence, the company will be applying the patch to two specific Crew upgrades within the seasonal Star Chart. These upgrades include "Double Perk Weapon Spoils" and "Hidden Compartment".

Double Perk Weapon Spoils (Image via Destiny 2)

The Double Perk Weapon Spoils upgrade rewards players with an additional selectable perk on their first focused weapon each week. However, due to the lack of deepsight drops in the game, Bungie announced that this drop will turn into a red-bordered weapon.

The second upgrade, Hidden Compartment, was supposed to guarantee a red-bordered weapon drop at the first Ketchcrash completion in a Destiny 2 weekly reset. However, this particular Crew upgrade was all over the place, as it works for half the community, while the other half is still waiting for their deepsight gear since day 1.

Hidden Compartment upgrade (Image via Bungie)

Thankfully, Bungie addressed this issue as well, stating that the Crew upgrade will appropriately refresh with the weekly reset. With this, every player will have guaranteed red-bordered seasonal weapon drops twice per reset. To get the aforementioned upgrades, the seasonal Star Chart vendor rank needs to be seven.

Bungie's official technical Twitter account, @BungieHelp, addressed the ongoing issue of Ruffians, which kept players from completing the "Robber Baron" triumph. After the patch, the latter are destined to get at least two Ruffians per run, minus the RNG spawns.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp We are aware of an issue causing Ruffians to despawn during the Expedition activity, impacting progress for the Robber Baron Triumph. A fix for this issue is currently in the works for a mid-season patch. We are aware of an issue causing Ruffians to despawn during the Expedition activity, impacting progress for the Robber Baron Triumph. A fix for this issue is currently in the works for a mid-season patch.

Currently, Ruffians can spawn three minutes after Expedition's launch, alongside an additional Ruffian, given the player's luck. However, stalling each run up to the three-minute mark to get two Ruffians to spawn is daunting. Any fix regarding this issue remains unannounced.

