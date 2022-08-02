Destiny 2 server maintenance and downtime (August 2): Hotfix 4.1.5.2, bug fixes, and more

The Solstice event in Destiny 2 will soon be coming to a close. This event is held to commemorate the achievements of all the Lightbearers over the past year. However, some bugs have been spotted, and the developers will be releasing a fix for some of these bugs through a hotfix.

Before the Destiny 2 4.1.5.2 hotfix goes live, Bungie will be taking the servers offline for a while to roll out the patch.

When will the Destiny 2 servers go offline?

Players will be removed from activities at 9:45 AM (1645 UTC) and be unable to log in until 10 AM (1700 UTC).



As with every Destiny 2 update, Bungie will take the servers offline at around 10:00 am PDT (17:00 UTC). The update is expected to conclude at 11:00 am PDT (18:00 UTC).

This isn't a major update, so the downtime won't last too long. However, the 4.1.5.2 hotfix will be instrumental in addressing some of the bugs in the game. The following are the downtimes for significant regions around the world:

India: 10:30 pm to 11:30 pm (Aug 2)

10:30 pm to 11:30 pm (Aug 2) China: 1:00 am to 2:00 am (Aug 3)

1:00 am to 2:00 am (Aug 3) UK: 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm (Aug 2)

4:00 pm to 5:00 pm (Aug 2) Australia: 3:00 am to 4:00 am (Aug 3)

3:00 am to 4:00 am (Aug 3) Brazil: 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm (Aug 2)

What are some of the known issues that are being addressed in this patch?

One of the main issues that came up very recently was that many Guardians were using an exploit to defeat other Guardians in the Crucible. This exploit involved sending the victim a message using Destiny 2's in-game chat service.

Guardians would send their victims a message by "whispering" them in chat. This message was a code that caused the victim's game to disconnect and display an error code: weasel. The string remained unknown and was used to trigger a bug in the game.

We have temporarily disabled text chat on all platforms in Destiny 2 while we investigate an issue causing Weasel errors.

The weasel error code is only displayed when players try to log in from multiple devices with Cross-Save enabled on their account. It's unclear how a string could trigger such a bug, but it did anyway. A few people exploited this bug to win their Crucible matches easily. Some even used it to disrupt Destiny 2 streams on Twitch.

To find out more about this exploit, the developers disabled the chat feature. The feature remains disabled, but the 4.1.5.2 hotfix is expected to return the chat feature.

That said, Bungie could consider this a form of cheating, and there's a high chance that they could penalize the individuals who used this exploit. The company has been taking a tough stance on harassment of their employees lately, and there's a chance that they could be taking a firm stand against the Guardians who've exploited this bug.

Besides that, nothing is exciting about this update besides the fact that there will be a weekly reset once the update goes live. Moreover, there's supposed to be a brand new collection in the Eververse Store today. Things look bright in the Tower.

