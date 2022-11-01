Destiny 2 server maintenance and downtime for all major regions (November 1)

With the start of a new month, Destiny 2 will shift gears with the upcoming Iron Banner and Eliksni Quarter community event. However, the next weekly reset will host the Festival of the Lost for one last time, giving players a final chance to obtain exclusive weapons and triumphs.

Typically, Bungie will take down the official servers for a short duration to reset a lot of activity and inventories within the game. The background maintenance will begin at 9 AM PDT, as players will be removed from the activities around 9:45 AM PDT.

Typically, players can expect the servers to return at 10 AM PDT, fifteen minutes after.

Server downtime for all major regions in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder week 11 (November 1)

With a little over a month remaining for Season 19 to launch, it is safe to say that Season of Plunder is close to its end. While the rumored epilogue remains unannounced, players who have been grinding the Festival and god roll weapons will have to continue doing so.

The upcoming weekly reset will also launch Hotfix 6.2.5.2, which could potentially fix minor bugs on Festival shaders and timers in the Haunted Sectors. Whatever the case, the downtime for maintenance seems to be the usual, as Bungie will be removing players from activities 15 minutes before the reset.

The downtimes for all major regions are as follows:

India: 10:15 PM to 10:30 PM (November 1).

10:15 PM to 10:30 PM (November 1). China: 12:45 am to 1:00 am (November 2).

12:45 am to 1:00 am (November 2). UK: 5:45 PM to 6:00 PM (November 1).

5:45 PM to 6:00 PM (November 1). Australia: 2:45 AM (October 26) to 3:00 AM (November 2).

2:45 AM (October 26) to 3:00 AM (November 2). Brazil: 1:45 PM to 2:00 PM (November 1).

Once the servers are back online, the maintenance will carry on for an extra hour so players might encounter lag issues and errors within the game. During downtime, third-party applications such as DIM (Destiny Item Manager), Destiny Companion App, Destiny Tracker, and Light. gg, alongside Bungie's official website, will stay offline.

Not updating the game after the reset goes live will result in several CAT errors within the game, in which case, players are recommended to restart their sessions. Full patch notes on Hotfix 6.2.5.2 will be available on Bungie's official website sometime after the weekly reset.

Upcoming update in Destiny 2 weekly reset of November 1

Starting November 1, the clock will start ticking for the end of Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost and Season of Plunder. Players will have seven days to complete everything from the event while the season still has a month left.

Upcoming content on November 1 (Image via Destiny 2)

Nightfall will include Exodus Crash Nightfall, alongside bonus ranks in Gambit and Last Wish with Prophecy in the Pinnacle Rotator.

