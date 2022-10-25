Destiny 2 server maintenance and downtime for all major regions (October 25) 

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder will enter its tenth week in a few hours, as players will continue to grind for seasonal challenges and Festival of the Lost. Most importantly, Bungie has a lot of fixes stored up with the upcoming hotfix, which will be paired with an hour of downtime for maintenance.

On October 25, players will be removed from the official servers an hour before the weekly reset at 9 AM PDT. The maintenance will start an hour before the removal of players, at 8 AM PDT. Everyone can expect the hotfix 6.2.5.1 to arrive, hopefully bringing in fixes for minor bugs in the Festival and the overall sandbox.

Server downtime for all major regions in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder week 10 (October 25)

The weekly reset of Destiny 2 Season of Plunder will bring in a new Nightfall for the Grandmaster pool, The Disgraced. Typically, Bungie will put a fixed Mindbender's Ambition in the loot pool or go by the books for Duty Bound Auto Rifle.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp Bungie Help @BungieHelp We are currently investigating an issue causing the Mindbender's Ambition weekly Nightfall Adept weapon to not drop with bonus perks. We are currently investigating an issue causing the Mindbender's Ambition weekly Nightfall Adept weapon to not drop with bonus perks. UPDATE: We have swapped this week's Nightfall weapon and Adept weapon reward drop to Horror's Least. Mindbender's Ambition will be available to earn at a later date. twitter.com/BungieHelp/sta… UPDATE: We have swapped this week's Nightfall weapon and Adept weapon reward drop to Horror's Least. Mindbender's Ambition will be available to earn at a later date. twitter.com/BungieHelp/sta…

Due to the hotfix, Bungie will hold scheduled maintenance for a little longer than most weeks, as the upcoming downtime is expected to be 1 hour long. Hence, based on major regions, the server downtimes are as follows:

India: 9:30 PM to 10:30 PM (October 25)

9:30 PM to 10:30 PM (October 25) China: 12:00 am (October 26) to 1:00 am (October 26)

12:00 am (October 26) to 1:00 am (October 26) UK: 5:00 PM (October 25) to 6:00 PM (October 25)

5:00 PM (October 25) to 6:00 PM (October 25) Australia: 2:00 AM (October 26) to 3:00 AM (October 26)

2:00 AM (October 26) to 3:00 AM (October 26) Brazil: 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM (October 25)

As mentioned earlier, the pacific time for the downtime is between 9 AM and 10 AM PDT, after which the maintenance will carry on for an additional 1 hour. However, players can get back inside the game during the weekly reset.

Any third-party apps related to Bungie's API, such as DIM (Destiny Item Manager), Companion App, Braytech, and Bungie's official site, will also be brought offline. With the second week of Festival of the Lost incoming, everyone is hoping for the Origin Trait, and Haunted Sector timer fixes alongside the hotfix 6.2.5.1.

What is the weekly reset bringing?

Upcoming content in the weekly reset of Destiny 2 Season of Plunder week 10 (Image via Bungie)

The upcoming weekly reset will bring in bonus Trials ranks for PvP lovers, as this is the final chance to get Reed's Regret and Aisha's Embrace before Season 19. Other activities will include Team Scorched, Disgraced in Nightfall, Vow of the Disciple Pinnacle, Pit of Heresy Pinnacle, and Totems challenge in King's fall.

Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost is scheduled to conclude on November 8, with Season of Plunder ending on December 6.

