Destiny 2 server maintenance and downtime for all major regions (Season 19) 

Destiny 2 Season 19 is just a few hours away from being official, as Bungie's secrecy continues in the final hours as well. Since there has been no official reveals regarding the seasonal title or theme, players can head to Bungie's official YouTube channel and wait for the trailer to drop.

However, before everything falls into place, there is scheduled maintenance and downtime to set things right. Alongside new activities and weapons, players can expect Destiny 2's Hotfix 6.3.0 to be released as well. The maintenance was announced to be starting at 5 am PST (UTC -8), and the servers will go down in an hour and a half.

The following article lists the downtime for all major regions and everything that players can expect with the reset.

Server downtime for all major regions in Destiny 2 Season 19 week 1 (December 6)

Due to upcoming seasonal activities and brand-new challenges, Bungie will be conducting its server maintenance for a slightly longer period than usual. As announced, the server maintenance will begin at 5 am PST (UTC -8) and the removal of players will be initiated at 6:30 am PST (UTC -8).

Hence, the total expected downtime is two and a half hours, which is the same for all regions. However, due to different time zones, the reset time may vary. The downtime for all the major regions for Season 19 is as follows:

India: 8:00 pm to 10:30 pm (December 6)

8:00 pm to 10:30 pm (December 6) China: 10:30 pm (December 6) to 1:00 am (December 7)

10:30 pm (December 6) to 1:00 am (December 7) UK: 3:30 pm to 6:00 pm (December 6)

3:30 pm to 6:00 pm (December 6) Australia: 12:30 am to 3:00 am (December 7)

12:30 am to 3:00 am (December 7) Brazil: 11:30 am to 2:00 pm (December 6)

At the time of making this article, players are left with approximately seven hours to finish in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder. Typically, third-party applications such as DIM (Destiny Item Manager), the companion app, Destiny Tracker, and anything related to Bungie's API will be left inaccessible. This includes Bungie's official website as well.

While the servers are scheduled to come online during the normal weekly reset time, players might face some issues in the next hour. The maintenance will end an hour after the servers go live, so error codes such as CAT can be encountered during this time.

Players should keep their strongest gear equipped with their preferred characters, as DIM usually stays down for hours after a seasonal launch.

All announced contents for Season 19

Destiny 2 Season 19 will start with an introductory mission that will grant players access to the artifact. Typically, there might be new activities involving six or three players in each. Lastly, Bungie will drop Hotfix 6.3.0, changing a whole lot within the current sandbox, as well as weapons.

