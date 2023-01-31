Destiny 2 server maintenance and expected downtime (January 31) 

Before the final Destiny 2 weekly reset in January, Bungie will take down their official servers to deploy another hotfix. Since last week's disaster in terms of server downtime and seal resets, the company will try to double-check an update before releasing them with weekly resets.

The scheduled server downtime for the upcoming maintenance will begin at 8:45 am PDT and last for 15 minutes until the reset. The scheduled hotfix for this week is 6.3.0.7, patch notes of which will be revealed on Bungie's official website.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp



❖ Hotfix 6.3.0.7



TIMELINE

❖ January 31



❖ Start: 8 AM PST (-8 UTC)

❖ Player Removal: 8:45 AM

❖ Log in: 9 AM

❖ End: 10 AM



More info: UPCOMING DESTINY 2 MAINTENANCE❖ Hotfix 6.3.0.7TIMELINE❖ January 31❖ Start: 8 AM PST (-8 UTC)❖ Player Removal: 8:45 AM❖ Log in: 9 AM❖ End: 10 AMMore info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36… UPCOMING DESTINY 2 MAINTENANCE ❖ Hotfix 6.3.0.7 TIMELINE ❖ January 31 ❖ Start: 8 AM PST (-8 UTC) ❖ Player Removal: 8:45 AM ❖ Log in: 9 AM ❖ End: 10 AM More info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36…

Full details on the downtime and maintenance can be found on Bungie's official support Twitter account, as linked above.

Destiny 2 server downtime on all major regions for week 9 reset (January 31)

The upcoming week in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph will host the final Iron Banner of the season, alongside Nightfall and other activities. While players are currently quite busy with Grandmaster Nightfalls, Bungie is constantly providing players with updates on all departments, be it rank boosts, weapon drops, and more.

The upcoming downtime of the official servers will ensure smoother sails during the hotfix's deployment, as Bungie doesn't want to repeat the events of last week. The downtime of servers in all major regions is as follows:

India: 10:15 pm to 10:30 pm (January 31).

10:15 pm to 10:30 pm (January 31). China: 12:45 am to 1 am (February 1).

12:45 am to 1 am (February 1). UK: 5:45 pm to 6 pm (January 31).

5:45 pm to 6 pm (January 31). Australia: 2:45 am to 3 am (February 1).

2:45 am to 3 am (February 1). Brazil: 1:45 pm to 2 pm (January 31).

Players should note that the aforementioned times are for downtime only, as the maintenance itself has been scheduled for an extended period. Starting at 8 am PDT, Bungie will be holding maintenance until 10 am PDT.

Hence, after the Destiny 2 servers come back online at 9 am PDT, there might still be some bumps in the form of error codes.

Several third-party applications such as DIM (Destiny Item Manager), Destiny Tracker, Destiny Companion App, Light.gg, Bungie's official website and anything related to the Destiny API will remain offline. As mentioned earlier, Bungie will release their full patch notes for hotfix 6.3.0.7 a few minutes after the weekly reset.

What to expect in the upcoming weekly reset?

With the weekly reset on January 31, players will be able to gain access to the Iron Banner for one last time in Season 19. Recommended weapons to farm are Razor's Edge Sword and Frontier's Cry Hand Cannon, as both of them will be going away.

Next week in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Additional content will include Momentum Control, bonus Vanguard ranks, Birthplace of the Vile Nightfall, and more.

