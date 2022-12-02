Destiny 2: Xur inventory for the last week in Season of Plunder (December 2 to 6) 

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder is hosting Agent of the Nine for one last time, as players look for pieces of Legendary and Exotic gear. Before heading into next season alongside a plethora of sandbox changes, Xur is ready to provide everyone with weapons and armor pieces of all rarity.

This week, Destiny 2 players can find Xur on the EDZ. The best way to reach him is via the Winding Cove waypoint. From there, everyone should head to the road on the left, and look for a small cave on the side as shown in the image below.

Cave tunnel to Xur on EDZ (Image via Bungie)

Disclaimer: The god rolls mentioned in this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Xur inventory this week in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder (December 2 to 6)

For Exotics, players can purchase the Cerberus +1, Wormhusk Crown, Peregrine Greaves, and Skull of Dire Ahamkara. The weapon is for sale in exchange for 29 Legendary Shards, alongside all armor pieces that can be bought for 23 Shards. The following list states all the stats on the Exotic armor pieces:

Wormhusk Crown Exotic Helmet for Hunters with 63 base stats.

Peregrine Greaves Exotic Leg armor for Titans with 64 base stats.

Skull of Dire Ahamkara Exotic Helmet for Warlocks with 63 base stats.

The worthy armor piece for this week is the Titan's leg piece, where the stat distribution includes 20 on Strength and 17 on Resilience. Wormhusk is a decent piece for beginners, as dodging can grant health recovery and overshield.

Peregrine Greaves (Image via Destiny 2)

On the second page, the Hawkmoon Hand Cannon is on sale alongside the Snapshot Sights perk, and the Dead Man's Tale has Killing Wind. Since the latter will be undergoing a slight buff in Season 19, everyone is recommended to get the Exotic Scout Rifle for PvP.

As far as the Legendary weapons go, the Fractethyst Shotgun can be a great addition to aggressive PvP plays. The perks include:

Smallbore for Stability and Range.

Steady Rounds for Stability, alongside Accurized Rounds for Range.

Quickdraw for increased Handling of the weapon.

Thresh for super energy with each kill.

Fractethyst (Image via Destiny 2)

Another Legendary weapon worth picking up this week is the Vulpecula Sidearm. The perks include:

Full Bore for Range, alongside Polygonal Rifling for Stability.

Flared Magwell for increased Stability and Reload Speed.

Encore for Range after precision kills. Non-precision kills offer Accuracy and Stability.

Headstone for Stasis crystals upon precision kills.

Vulpecula (Image via Destiny 2)

Lastly, Hunters can pick up the Legendary helmet with 23 Resilience and 21 Strength. Warlock's gloves have 16 stats in both Recovery and Strength.

