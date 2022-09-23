Destiny 2: Xur is selling Legendary PvP god roll weapons right now (September 23 to 27) 

The Destiny 2 community has been graced with the Agent of the Nine's presence in Season of Plunder's week five. With one more week to go before Grandmaster Nightfall goes live, everyone is busy clearing the Master version of King's Fall. In it, everyone has to create their builds perfectly, down to the last detail.

To find Xur this week (September 23 to 27), players can head to EDZ via the Winding Cove waypoint. Upon spawning, they will find a cave on the leftmost side of the road, as shown in the image below.

Cave to Xur in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Taking this cave will lead players straight to the Agent of the Nine and his wares.

Xur inventory this week in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder week 5 (September 23 to 27)

In the Exotic section, Xur is selling players a total of six gears. This week, however, the items on the first page of his inventory include the following Exotics:

Vigilance Wing Pulse Rifle.

Raiden Flux Hunter Chestpiece with 17 Resilience and 16 Strength.

Aeon Safe Titan Gauntlets with 18 Recovery and 16 Intellect.

Lunafaction Boots Warlock Leg armor with 17 Recovery and 16 Intellect.

All of these Exotics are being sold for 23 Legendary Shards each. On the other hand, Hawkmoon Hand Cannon has the Hip Fire Grip, and the Dead Man's Tale Scout Rifle comes with Fourth Time's the Charm.

Unlike the four Exotics mentioned in the bulleted list, these weapons require one Exotic Cipher, 200 Legendary Shards, 125,000 Glimmers, and one Ascendant Shard.

Raiden Flux this week in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

In the Legendary section, the very first weapon that players should immediately go for is the Void Auto Rifle called Gnawing Hunger. The perks that can be found with it are as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased Stability, Range, and Handling; Smallbore for increased Stability and Range.

Accurized Rounds for increased Range and Flared Magwell for increased Stability as well as Reload Speed.

Zen Moment for reduced recoil after damaging the target.

Kill Clip for increased damage after reloading on kill.

Many will also claim this to be a 5/5 god roll, as the Masterwork consists of Stability.

Gnawing Hunger god roll this week in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Other weapons worth picking up this week include the IKELOS Submachine Gun and Seventh Seraph CQC-12 for PvE. Hunters also need to get the Gauntlet, which comes with 22 Mobility and 62 base stats.

Gauntlets this week at Xur (Image via Bungie)

Moreover, Titans can buy two armor pieces with huge spikes in their stats. Their Gauntlets have 19 resilience and 20 Strength with 61 base stats, and the Helmets offer 19 Resilience and 22 Intellect.

