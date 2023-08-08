Detective Pikachu Returns gameplay showcased at Pokémon Presents August 2023

Detective Pikachu Returns appears in the latest Pokemon Presents for August 2023, offering players a new look at the upcoming adventure game. The game was unveiled a month ago during the Nintendo Direct, but we had not heard or seen many specifics until now. The latest overview trailer offers a debut look at the story, characters, gameplay, and more.

What can players expect from this brand-new entry? Let's dive into the new trailer for Detective Pikachu Returns to find out.

What is Detective Pikachu Returns about?

As a successor to the Nintendo 3DS original, the world of Rhyme City has Pokemon living with their trainers in harmony, but things soon turn awry. Tim's father and Pikachu's partner Harry Goodman is still missing, and players will be caught in various cinematic skirmishes against familiar Pokemon like Beedrill and Corviknight. Just like its predecessor, this title is first and foremost an adventure game, not unlike Telltale's The Walking Dead or Frogware's' Sherlock Holmes titles.

The core fundamentals of the Nintendo 3DS original make it over. Players progress through the narrative and try to solve various cases. This is done by exploring the city and talking to people. Tim will record their testimonies which will aid in further investigation. But there's more, as Pikachu can converse with other Pokemon to use their help to overcome challenges.

The beloved Fire-type dog Pokemon Growlithe can track down scents. On the other hand, the Ice-type Galarian Darmanitan can use its mighty punch to break down fragile walls. In other words, many monsters offer a new way of interacting with the game in different contexts to help progress the story. Pikachu can also use these critters for traversal around the game's environments.

Detective Pikachu Returns releases on October 6, 2023, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.