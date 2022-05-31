"DICE is our Amber Heard": Battlefield 2042 community reacts to probable content coming in Season One

With the upcoming Season One of Battlefield 2042, DICE is keeping at least one part of the bargain. Earlier in May, the developers had announced that the first season and its content would arrive in June. .

If Temporyal's recent leak is anything to go by, fans can already see what's coming their way. Some of them aren't happy with what's on offer, especially in the wake of how barebones the game has been so far.

The dates for the new season haven't been confirmed by DICE yet. Based on the leaks, Battlefield 2042 players will get a new specialist with its gadget. The expected premium Battle Pass will come with more rewards and a dedicated playlist.

These aren't the only things coming, and Temporyal had posted more leaks earlier. Irrespective of the content, some players are once again upset with DICE and the game.

Battlefield 2042 community reacts to final leak about the upcoming Season One content

The main post was made by u/B4tB0y, who shared a screengrab of the tweet of the leaked content. As soon as the post was made, other users mentioned their reactions to the game and upcoming content.

Some pointed out that at least the new operator and his skin seems to have a helmet, which many have asked about.

In response, one user replied that very few players in the game will still have a helmet. So getting one doesn't solve the main issues they have with the game.

Another player commented sarcastically about how much content they have received and it has made them overwhelmed. The 2042 Battlefield content has been a major complaint from all the players who have often compared the game to the previous entries in the franchise. Games like Battlefield 4 have received more content in the same timeframe, which hasn't been the case this time with DICE.

It seems that there will be just one new map, which for one player, is a major problem. They believe that players will play on that one map constantly and get burnt out. They feel that every map pack should have at least four different ones to preserve the variety of the game.

Some even feel that had DICE tried such things with Battlefield 4, they would have been laughed off by the industry.

One player finds it quite preposterous that EA is introducing premium Battle Passes in Battlefield 2042. The player thinks that such a move is unwanted when existing players have barely received any returns on the price they have paid for the game. Some paid more as they chose to go for the Ultimate Edition.

Another player also finds it embarrassing that there will be a premium Battle Pass when the overall content has such poor quality.

The recent leaks showcase stealth helicopters, which doesn't seem right to some, considering the amount of aerial vehicles that are already in the game.

One fan believes that the new specialist would have shown his face originally. However, DICE has introduced the helmet after the severe backlash it has received from the community over specialists.

One player finds it quite disappointing that guided rockets are being introduced to Battlefield 2042 as seasonal content. The same item was available in the base game of Battlefield 4.

Some are already losing hope for the new map and what it could bring. One player feels that a smaller map would have been much better given the current state of things.

It will be interesting to see how much of the leaks will match the official release. A lot is riding on Battlefield 2042's upcoming season, and if DICE and EA mess up this time, it could be all over for the game.

