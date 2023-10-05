Did Logan Paul fake his infamous Japan s*icide forest video? YouTuber provides "proof" by breaking down pixels

On October 1, 2023, a YouTuber by the name of Lonabu accused Logan Paul of faking his infamous Japan s*icide forest vlog. In a 22-minute video, Lonabu claimed to have worked on debunking the controversial topic for a year. He also wanted to reveal the identity of the person in Logan Paul's video, who Lonabu claimed is still alive.

Stating he "deep-learned the face," the content creator further explained how he worked on the project. He said:

"It's interesting to me, what I did just real quick. I would take screenshots and I would break the pixels down to hue, luminance, and saturation. And, in those three categories, I would break them down into highs, mids, and lows. And when I say 'them,' I'm talking about the pixels. And then, in the highs, mids, and lows, of those luminance, saturation, and hue categories - I would break them down into eight colors."

Lonabu also claimed that he was not changing the "structure" of the pixels but rather making it "better seen than others." He then addressed Logan Paul directly, asserting that everything he was uncovering in the video was "fact."

He remarked:

"This is who exposed your a*s. Okay? And, I'm not going to hide behind saying allegedly. The 'M sentence.' No! This is fact. Everything I say - take it as fact. I'm saying, 'He did this without a doubt! 100%' I stand behind that. If you send me a cease and desist, I would love it. I'd probably frame it."

"I put my life on this" - YouTuber Lonabu seemingly "reveals" the identity of the person in the controversial s*icide vlog and claims it's Logan Paul

Trigger warning: The video features blurred images and snippets of the corpse seen in Logan Paul's now-deleted video

At the 11:05-minute mark of the video uploaded to X, Lonabu "revealed" the identity of the person who was seen in the controversial vlog. He super-imposed a "deep-learned" image of some facial features over Logan Paul's photo and said:

"Here's the reveal. This is who it is. I'm not playing at all! This is who it is - it's Logan Paul. It is Logan Paul and I'm not joking. I'm not playing any games! It was Logan Paul standing there. I know you're going to think I'm f**king around. I am not messing around! I put my life on this. Okay?"

The YouTuber started a "facial comparison," asserting that Paul's face was an "exact match" to the person in his video:

"When you do facial comparison, find different areas of the face to compare it. Whichever area of the face you want to compare, it could be the side of the neck, the ear, the earlobe, the jaw, the side of the face, the nose, the tip of the nose, the nostril - whatever you want. Focus on something. And, when I fade it in, you're going to see it's an exact match. And, this photo of Logan is actually a photo of Logan that same day. Focus on anything, it'll be an exact match!"

Claiming his facial comparison works with "only one person," the content creator added:

"Right now, look at the bridge of the nose - it's an exact match. Look at the tip of the nose, the nostril, even the little nostril hook - I added this line just to show the tip of the nose is an exact match. And up there, to the eyebrow - it's an exact match. The side of the face where the glasses sit, exact match! The earlobe, it's an exact match."

Here's a screenshot of what Lonabu showed in his video:

Lonabu comparing his "deep-learned" image on top of the influencer's picture (Image via @Lonabu_/X)

Fans react to the YouTuber's claim

Drama Alert on X shared the YouTuber's claims, which have since received over 3.3 million views and 16.2k likes:

Here's what netizens had to say about it:

Fans sharing their thoughts on the YouTuber's claims (Image via Drama Alert/X)

According to X user @UpThaDraco, Logan Paul did not fake his contentious Japan vlog. Others, meanwhile, joked that Dillon Danis (who has been engaging in online banter with Paul) would have a "field day" with the Lonabu video.