"Don't disrespect the GOATest sport" - IShowSpeed rages after real-life Michael from GTA 5 says he doesn't know Ronaldo or Messi

Popular YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed" has once again generated a viral moment during his first-ever interaction with Ned Luke, the well-known voice actor behind Michael De Santa's character in the Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA 5) video game. For context, Ned has also started streaming, and when Darren noticed that he was live at the same time the YouTuber was broadcasting, he insisted Ned join him over an Instagram live video.

After deliberation, Ned and Darren finally found a way to talk to each other. However, the comical moment started when the Ohio-born YouTuber asked Ned to choose between Cristiano Ronaldo (IShowSpeed's favorite) and Lionel Messi. Ned responded:

"Who the f**k is Ronaldo or Messi?"

This obviously provoked Darren into a frenzy, who exclaimed:

"Don't disrespect the GOATest sport."

"You f**king like that sissy ball" - Real-life Michael from GTA 5 roasts IShowSpeed

IShowSpeed, always one to pull out all the stops on his streams, hit the jackpot yesterday. Darren managed to reel in Ned Luke, the voice behind Michael from GTA 5, making it a real feather in his cap.

However, IShowSpeed's excitement took a nosedive when Ned revealed that he had no interest in watching soccer, turning Darren's elation into disappointment in the blink of an eye:

"I got a question for you...Mahomes or Allen? (Darren responds he doesn't know them)...yeah, exactly, see? You f**king like that sissy ball, that soccer stuff where roll around on the ground for five hours."

(Timestamp: 01:38:52)

An agitated IShowSpeed said:

"Oh hell nah! You're one of them. Don't disrespect the GOATest sport. Do not! You can't disrespect the GOATest sport football bro. Come on bro, you don't know Cristiano Ronaldo?"

The dialogue took a sharp downturn as the streamer found himself fuming at every remark Ned made, particularly when the latter steadfastly declined to refer to "soccer" as football.

In a comical twist of revenge, Darren opted to kill Ned Luke's in-game character (Michael) in GTA 5 later during the stream:

(Timestamp: 02:09:36)

Fans react to the clip

The comical clip was shared by the popular online news page Drama Alert (@DramaAlert), which garnered a lot of reactions. Here are some of them:

Speaking of Ned Luke, the voice-actor-turned-streamer recently found himself swatted during a live broadcast on December 30, 2023. This was, in fact, the second time he had faced a similar situation in a month.