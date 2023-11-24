GTA 5 actor Ned Luke promotes GTA 6 after defending Rockstar for the swatting incident

GTA 5 actor, Ned Luke, was recently swatted by an unknown offender, and fans started blaming Rockstar Games for not protecting the IP addresses of those playing Grand Theft Auto Online. However, Ned Luke defended the developers on X, formerly known as Twitter, and also promoted the upcoming GTA 6 by asking everyone to get ready for it.

The GTA 5 actor’s home was swatted on November 24, 2023, while he was livestreaming the game on YouTube.

GTA 5 actor Ned Luke says GTA 6 will be epic after explaining the swatting situation

Ned Luke's post after the swatting incident (Image via X/@ned_luke)

As can be seen in this November 25 X post provided above, Ned Luke finally spoke up on the swatting incident that had happened on the previous day. He started by thanking his fans for showing concern and reassuring them that everyone was fine. The Grand Theft Auto 5 actor went on to explain that this was the sixth time such an incident had occurred.

Talking about the offender and authorities involved, here’s what he stated in the follow-up X post:

“I feel sorry for the individual or group of individuals pulling these pranks. That said, the authorities are on the trail, and have some significant evidence in hand that hopefully will lead to this paste-eating clowns' mom's basement.”

Ned Luke further stated that he assumed one of the intentions behind such a horrific act was to stop his Grand Theft Auto 5's 10th-anniversary playthrough and said:

“That will absolutely continue to completion, and beyond.”

The Grand Theft Auto 5 actor thanked everyone who showed concern for his well-being again and mentioned that his family is prepared for such incidents.

Ned Luke also shared other instances of such acts that happened to him in the past:

“These occurrences...the pizzas...the taxis...the locksmith...the swattings...the phone calls at all hours of the night.…”

Eventually, the actor defended Rockstar Games by claiming that his personal information was leaked by someone else years ago instead. At last, he mentioned the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 by stating:

“And get ready for six. It'll be here when the time's right and it's gonna be epic.”

Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer is currently scheduled to arrive early next month.

