Dr DisRespect features in the San Francisco 49ers’ advert in wake of their match against the Broncos

YouTube star Herschel "Dr DisRespect" has made headlines again after appearing in a nationally televised advert on September 25. The ad previewed the recently concluded NFL match between the San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos.

Herschel is no stranger to playing American football and is a vocal supporter of the 49ers. Unfortunately for the "Two-Time," the 49ers failed to pick up a victory against the Broncos, narrowly losing 10-11.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Dr Disrespect on national television for the 49’ers Dr Disrespect on national television for the 49’ers 😂 https://t.co/wue6n7g3O9

For those unaware, this is not the first time that Dr DisRespect has colluded with the team from the San Francisco Bay Area. Earlier this year, the YouTube streamer visited the 49ers' training ground to demonstrate his throwing abilities.

Dr DisRespect features in Saturday Night Football on NBC

The cinematic advert, which ran for a minute, featured the self-proclaimed champion of video games introducing the teams and calling them "Champions Club caliber." The mustache-donning gaming maverick appeared in the video, which was shared on social media and national television, wearing his custom 49ers jersey.

In the advert, the Doc is seen building up the game in his charismatic and signature way of delivering speeches. Speaking to the camera, the 40-year-old constantly alludes to "The Champions Club," an eponymous title given to people who have attained some sporting distinctions. As for Herschel, he is "Mr. Two-Time" due to his exploits in the 1993 and 1994 NBA Jam tournaments.

In the trailer, he names a few players, such as Nick Bosa (49ers' Defensive End), Deebo Samuel (49ers' Wide Receiver), and Russell Wilson (Broncos' Quarterback), who have "earned" their way into the so-called "Champions Club."

By the end of the video, Doc makes it clear that he's rooting for the 49ers and says:

"But Russell, tonight it's game over. The Niners ride! Oh yeah."

As stated earlier, this isn't the first time Dr DisRespect has featured in the NFL this year. In August, the YouTuber was seen in the 49ers training facilities, wearing the Niners' uniform and throwing the ball. Much to everyone's astonishment, he made a 70-yard throw, resulting in the clip going viral.

Fans react to the advert

The charismatic Call of Duty streamer has yet again found himself in front of a widespread audience. Being a gaming veteran, Doc's name is among the most recognizable. Reacting to his latest advert on NBC, fans shared diverse observations, and here are some of them:

cloakzy @cloakzy @SNFonNBC @DrDisrespect @peacock Setting the bar for streamers and looks damn well good doing it @SNFonNBC @DrDisrespect @peacock Setting the bar for streamers and looks damn well good doing it

Dr DisRespect is working on his debut game, which is expected to be released next year. The game, DEADROP, is being developed by Herschel's gaming development company, Midnight Society. The game is expected to be a vertical battleground where users will be tasked with climbing up a building until they reach the extraction point.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far