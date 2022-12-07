Elden Ring server downtime (December 7): Maintenance schedule for Colosseum update revealed for all regions

FromSoftware has revealed the expected downtime of the Elden Ring servers, in preparation for the recently announced Colosseum update. Set to arrive at 1:00 AM PDT today (December 7), the maintenance is expected to last around an hour.

Developed by FromSoftware and the legendary developer Hidetaka Miyazaki, Elden Ring took the fanbase by storm when it launched earlier this year. The Game of the Year nominee built upon its predecessor and delivered an exciting adventure as players took on the role of The Tarnished and faced the many foes in The Land Between.

Fans of the title have been hoping for new content, and FromSodftware presented the perfect excuse by surprise announcing the free Colosseum update, set for a launch today. While this isn't exactly the single-player story adventure many speculated, the free PvP DLC is the perfect excuse to jump back into the Land Between and pick up the sword once more.

When does Elden Ring Colosseum Update launch? server downtime for all regions revealed

The Elden Ring's Colosseum update is set for launch today, bringing free PvP content for all players to jump back in. the server downtime for all regions are as follows,

Elden Ring Colosseum update server downtime for all regions (December 7)

1:00 AM PDT

4:00 AM EST

9:00 AM GMT

10:00 AM CEST

1:00 PM GST

2:30 PM IST

6:00 PM JST

7:00 PM AEST

The server downtime is expected to be an hour, after which Elden Ring players will be able to face off in the Colosseum.

