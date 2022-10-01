"The biggest scam going": Fans react to the release of Ones to Watch promo in FIFA 23

FIFA 23 was released worldwide on September 30, 2022, and had its first promo event in the form of Ones to Watch (OTW).

The promo is EA Sports' way of celebrating the most high-profile transfers in the world of football during the summer transfer window. The game releases special, dynamic versions of these players in FIFA Ultimate Team.

The OTW squad features some of the most recognizable names in the world of football, including Robert Lewandowski, Sadio Mane, Antonio Rudiger, and Paulo Dybala.

These special cards are similar to the base gold versions of these players initially. However, they are live items and will upgrade depending on the player's performance in real life, as well as the results of his club and national squad.

Ones to Watch have arrived in The signings of the summer are ready to make their markOnes to Watch have arrived in #FUT in #FIFA23 , dynamic Special Player Items that have the potential to upgrade based on real-world performances: x.ea.com/74748 The signings of the summer are ready to make their mark 🎯😎Ones to Watch have arrived in #FUT in #FIFA23, dynamic Special Player Items that have the potential to upgrade based on real-world performances: x.ea.com/74748 https://t.co/sQDt2B9U62

While the promo began with a lot of hype and anticipation surrounding it, fans were quick to be disappointed. This was because the free pre-order bonus OTW pack was not provided on time for those who purchased the Ultimate edition of FIFA 23.

The delay was not received positively by the community, and disgruntled fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

The Ones to Watch promo in FIFA 23 is off to a shaky start following delay in release of pre-order bonus rewards

Every new promo event in FIFA is always accompanied by social media discussions regarding its execution and the viability of the special cards on offer. However, this was not the case with the OTW promo.

Fans were more concerned about the free untradeable OTW player pack that was included as a reward for buying the Ultimate edition of FIFA 23.

The playerbase was justifiably unhappy with its delay and did not mince their words while voicing their opinions on Twitter. This fan, in particular, went as far as calling the entire concept of Ultimate edition a scam due to EA's recent logistical issues and mistakes.

𝘃𝘆я ✮ 🇬🇧 @vallotelly ultimate edition is the biggest scam going

points late

packs late

servers down

game buggy as fuck in the menus even on new gen

now ones to watch packs don’t exist ultimate edition is the biggest scam goingpoints latepacks lateservers downgame buggy as fuck in the menus even on new gennow ones to watch packs don’t exist

Although the majority of the community was getting impatient, some dealt with the situation in a more light-hearted manner. They joked about it on Twitter and shared memes to lighten the mood.

H @harrybott99 Not letting my nan out until I get my OTW pack @EASPORTSFIFA Not letting my nan out until I get my OTW pack @EASPORTSFIFA https://t.co/qHKnT48GZx

While many were eagerly waiting for their free OTW pack, this Twitter user was under no delusions when it came to his expectations.

With Tyler Adams and Corentin Tolisso arguably being the worst selections in this FIFA 23 promo squad, they will undoubtedly be the most common cards available in the pre-order rewards.

JackyShaw🇳🇿 @JackyShaw_ When I get my otw pack I am getting one of these When I get my otw pack I am getting one of these https://t.co/212SylsHhZ

However, there will always be outliers in the community who have ridiculous luck when it comes to FIFA packs.

This fan was elated with his pack pulls during the early stages of the OTW promo but was concerned that it would make his followers turn on him out of envy.

Along with a squad of special cards in packs, EA Sports also released OTW Richarlison as an objective.

The Brazilian striker already has an impressive card in FIFA 23. With Spurs being in decent form, he will undoubtedly get a few upgrades in the coming weeks.

Riggers @UniqueRiggers Richarlison should get both of the Win Upgrades, so his OTW Card should look like this by the end of November and potentially Higher if he gets another Special Card in that time! #Fifa23 Richarlison should get both of the Win Upgrades, so his OTW Card should look like this by the end of November and potentially Higher if he gets another Special Card in that time! #Fifa23 https://t.co/NdDVktQKMS

Franck Kessie has also received a special OTW version to celebrate his move from AC Milan to FC Barcelona.

The Ivorian beast can be obtained by completing a set of Squad Building Challenges (SBCs). However, as a midfielder who doesn't get involved in the attack often, the odds of him receiving an upgrade are slim.

Ivory Coast have also failed to qualify for the World Cup, denying Kessie the opportunity to get the Nations OTW upgrade.

Mark @GoonerM90 #FUT23 #OTW That kessie is like the Ndombele OTW obj last year. In theory it’s pretty cool but very unlikely he’ll get upgraded beyond maybe 1 or even 2 eventually. Will be out of teams in 2 weeks #FIFA23 That kessie is like the Ndombele OTW obj last year. In theory it’s pretty cool but very unlikely he’ll get upgraded beyond maybe 1 or even 2 eventually. Will be out of teams in 2 weeks #FIFA23 #FUT23 #OTW

Ones to Watch is the first promo of the FIFA 23 game cycle, and it has so far been a mixed bag in terms of overall execution. Hopefully, EA Sports can fix the issues that hinder the fans' experience and improve in the future.

