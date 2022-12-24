FIFA 23 leaks reveal Eric Bailly will arrive as a Winter Wildcards SBC

Eric Bailly is somewhat of a legend in the world of Ultimate Team, and recent leaks suggest that he will soon be receiving a special card in FIFA 23. According to FUT Sheriff on Twitter, the Ivorian defender is rumored to arrive in the title as a Winter Wildcards Squad Building Challenge. The item will follow the tradition of the promo that it's part of where EA Sports releases daily SBCs to keep fans engaged and entertained.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Bailly is added to come via SBC during WW



Stats are expected



Make sure to follow



#FIFA23 Baillyis added to come via SBC during WWStats are expectedMake sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x 🚨Bailly 🇨🇮 is added to come via SBC during WW ✅Stats are expected 👍Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x ❤️#FIFA23 https://t.co/iqoXHj5MUb

Winter Wildcards has returned to FIFA 23 after a successful introduction last year. The promo covers the festive year-end period in Ultimate Team, giving gamers daily content to look forward to and grind for. It also gives fans a plethora of player SBCs to choose from, including the Eric Bailly one.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks from Twitter.

Eric Bailly set to return as viable defender in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

What does Winter Wildcards Bailly look like in-game?

While the exact stats have not been revealed yet, FUT Sheriff included a prediction along with the leak. The 87-rated card is rumored to possess the following attributes in six key aspects:

Pace: 83

Dribbling: 77

Shooting: 53

Defending: 87

Passing: 70

Physicality: 88

Based on these numbers, he will undoubtedly be an effective defensive option in the current meta of FIFA 23, and fans will be hoping that his SBC is reasonably priced.

How will this card perform in-game?

The meta of FIFA 23 is all about pace, and Eric Bailly's rumored stats showcase that he has what it takes to be an overpowered center-back in-game. Not only will he be able to keep up with the fastest attackers, the player will also be able to dispossess them with ease with his impressive defensive attributes and domineering physical presence. Being from the French league, he will also be easily accommodated into any lineup, boosting his viability even further.

Eric Bailly made a name for himself during his tenure at Manchester United with his impressive skills as a CB. Not only was he an exceptional defender in real life, he was also amongst the most overpowered players in Ultimate Team during FIFA 17 and 18.

However, Bailly's recent struggles led to him being transferred to Marseille in Ligue 1, where he has been working to reinstate himself to his former status. With the leaked Winter Wildcards version in FIFA 23, he is making a comeback in the world of Ultimate Team, and fans will be hoping that this special card is as overpowered as his gold variants from back in the day.

Poll : 0 votes