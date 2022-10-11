FIFA 23 Title Update 2: EA Sports releases patch notes for largest update yet

FIFA 23 has been out for a few weeks now, and no one can deny that the game has its fair share of technical and performance-based issues. Although the gameplay has been a breath of fresh air and provides an accommodating experience for gamers with varying styles of play, the overall vibe has been a rather mixed bag, replete with ups and downs.

The developers at EA Sports have been doing their best to cater to the community and work towards fixing the various errors that plague FIFA 23. Fans have voiced their grievances on social media and have received responses via FIFA Direct Communication, an account created specifically to keep the community updated regarding the various changes made to the title.

EA Sports releases patch notes for FIFA 23 Title Update 2, set to fix various issues across all modes

The first FIFA 23 Title Update was exclusive to PC and aimed to fix issues that made the game unplayable due to bugs in the anti-cheat software. It was strictly a technical patch and covered no gameplay modifications. However, the subsequent Live Tuning update did make amendments to some in-game aspects and was released across all platforms.

Changes that will come to FIFA 23 with the Title Update 2

With the latest Title Update, EA Sports will pay attention to all aspects of FIFA 23, fixing several issues in various modes, including gameplay. It is important to note that no specific date has been announced for its release yet.

These are the specific changes mentioned in the patch notes provided by the developer:

FIFA Ultimate Team

Made the following changes:

Added a chemistry indicator appearing on Player Items when previewing a swap between out of position Player Items.

Removed pack opening animations when redeeming Stadium Items from Objectives, Division Rivals, Squad Battles, and FUT Champions rewards.

Removed several screens that would appear before playing individual FUT Moments.

A Player Item’s Secondary Positions are now visible in the top left part of the screen when using the Actions radial menu.

Addresses the following issues:

Some SBC rewards were missing the untradeable label. This was a visual issue only and SBCs with untradeable rewards were referenced as such in SBC descriptions.

The do not show this message again option did not take effect when performing Squad Actions on the Squad screen.

The in-game scoreboard did not always display correctly in Squad Battles.

Addressed some instances of a stability issue that could occur when opening Packs.

[PC] Addressed some instances of a stability issue that could occur when opening Packs.

Gameplay

Made the following changes:

Chipped penalty shots can only be performed towards the middle third section of the goal.

Adjusted chipped penalty shot ball trajectories to be less lofted overall.

Improved the likelihood of Standing Tackles winning the ball back.

Increased the ball velocity for all Ground Passes.

Increased accuracy of Chip Shots

Addressed the following issues:

Goalkeepers could sometimes react too quickly to certain shots.

In some cases, shoulder challenges from behind did not result in a foul being called when it should have been.

Sometimes, goalkeepers positioned themselves too far off the goal line when attempting to save long shots.

In some difficult defensive heading scenarios, players could miss the header, especially when under pressure from an opposing player.

When attempting to run back to the goal line to save a Chip Shot, goalkeepers could have incorrectly attempted to catch the ball instead.

Improved dribbling animation transitions after taking a stumbling touch on the ball.

Goalkeepers were sometimes unable to save shots aimed very close to their bodies.

Some Ground Passes could result in the ball traveling at faster than intended velocities.

Three star Skill Move players with a Sprint Speed and Acceleration above 85 could not perform a Fake Shot from a sprint.

In rare cases, the ball carrier could sprint over the ball and lose control of it

Career Mode

Addressed the following issues in FIFA 23:

The in-game scoreboard displayed incorrectly during Playable Highlights.

In some cases, post-match interviews could contain questions not relevant to the situation.

In some cases, the player’s team could unintentionally have less Playable Highlights than the opposition.

In some cases, AI managers could sell too many players without replacing them.

Some league standings did not correctly show which teams qualified for European Competitions. This was a visual issue only.

The Transfers tab could display an incorrect league for a scouted player. This was a visual issue only.

Addressed a stability issue that could occur when simulating matches.

Pro Clubs X Volta Football

Addressed the following issues in FIFA 23:

Seasonal XP could sometimes display as 0 in VOLTA FOOTBALL. This was a visual issue only.

Item Rarities were not correctly labeled in the VOLTA Shop.

The Pro Clubs team Captain would take corner kicks instead of the assigned corner kick taker.

When playing in the Any position, the post match Pro Clubs progression screens did not reflect that.

When a free kick was being taken during a Pro Clubs match, the camera changed to the Free Kick one for all teammates instead of just the taker.

General, Audio and Visual

Addressed the following issues in FIFA 23:

Pausing an EATV video could launch Career Mode.

Kick Off Controller Settings did always save if they were changed on the Match Preview and Side Select screens.

Addressed various stability issues that could sometimes occur.

