The Summer Game Fest 2024 is just around the corner, and it looks like FIFA 2K has joined the party. Rumors regarding this title have been flying about for quite a while on the internet. They began surfacing after FIFA President Gianni Infantino talked about a new game that wasn't an EA FC title.

Now, it looks like FIFA 2K is set to become a reality. If the words of industry insider @Zuby_Tech are to be believed, the reveal of this rumored game is bound to happen soon. This article will cover everything you need to know about the possible reveal of the EA FC 24 competitor.

Note: This article is subjective and based on a rumor.

Industry insider claims FIFA 2K will be revealed in Summer Game Fest 2024

In an X post from an industry insider @Zuby_Tech, they claimed FIFA 2K might be revealed at Summer Game Fest 2024. The SGF 2024 is scheduled to be held on June 7, 2024, at 5 pm ET/ 2 pm PT at the YouTube Theater in the US. This rumored football title from 2K can make an appearance at that event, along with many other rumored titles.

However, the leaker did not specify any sources for their claim. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt. Whether or not FIFA will be revealed will be cleared once the event starts. To check out all the details about Summer Game Fest, visit our countdown for the event.

But one thing is certain if the title is revealed, it will present itself as a strong competitor to EA FC 24. Stay tuned for more news related to Summer Game Fest 2024 and the rumored 2K football title at Sportskeeda.

