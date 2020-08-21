Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Iron Man, Wolverine and Thor confirmed!

A new teaser has confirmed that the next season of Fortnite is going to be heavily Marvel-themed. Leaks from many prominent members of the Fortnite community are saying that the game will feature Iron Man and Thor as POIs, while Wolverine will be purchasable as a skin.

Fortnite and Marvel

Fortnite has had plenty of Marvel crossovers in the past, but none of them were quite this big. Coming right after Fortnite Season 3’s Aquaman crossover, the new season’s Marvel theme will likely be an integral part throughout, and not just a few pieces of flavor here and there.

It has all but been confirmed that Iron Man and Thor will have their own POIs, likely in the form of the Avengers building and Asgard, but we won’t know for sure until the release date.

Pouring through the game’s files does reveal that Wolverine will be a skin. His claws will become a pickaxe skin as well, giving players the ability to scratch and claw their way through buildings.

How do themes figure into the gameplay of Fortnite?

Hate This So Fucking Much. It Doesn’t Fit The Storyline At All. — LeKawaiiPotato (@LeKawaiiPotato1) August 21, 2020

Advertisement

While we don't know precisely how heavily integrated this Marvel-themed content will be in Season 4, we can say from experience that the themes chosen for Fortnite will have some impact.

The current season's Splashdown events tied in quite heavily to the overall Aquaman theme. It's hard to imagine if Fortnite would have considered a season-long arc involving a massive flood and the rise of Atlantis as a POI without the backing of a character like Aquaman.

But these kinds of thematic crossovers can occasionally backfire. Whether or not you enjoyed the Fortnite flood arc will probably affect how you felt about the inclusion of Aquaman as a character. It's easy to imagine something similar happening with the new Marvel season.

If Fortnite Season 4 ends up being lukewarm, a good portion of the blame might get pinned on Marvel's inclusion.