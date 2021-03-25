Fortnite Chipotle Challenger Series 2021: Where to watch, prize pool, scoring system, and other details

Fortnite's Chipotle Challenger Series is back with its exciting fifth edition. Like other events, the 2021 Chipotle Challenger Series has a massive prize pool along with plenty of qualifying rounds for players.

This article sheds light on everything that players need to know about Fortnite's latest Chipotle Challenger Series.

Everything to know about Fortnite's Chipotle Challenger Series 2021

Challenger schedule

Although the first two qualifying rounds have passed (March 23 and March 24), the next two rounds are still available for the coming week.

Eligible players can sign up for the Chipotle Challenger for the Spring Qualifiers 3 from 3 PM to 5 PM ET/12 PM to 2 PM PT on March 27. They can also sign up for the Spring Qualifiers 4 from 3 PM to 5 PM ET/12 PM to 2 PM PT on March 28.

The Spring Finale will be live on March 30 from 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM ET/12:30 PM to 3:30 PM PT.

🚨 The @ChipotleTweets Challenger Series is back!



💰$65K in cash and prizes, and Chipotle For a Year is on the line.



✍️ Sign up NOW for a chance to play against me in duos

— Bugha (@bugha) March 19, 2021

Eligibility and prizes

Players who want to enter the event must be 13 years and older and be a part of a duos team. They must also be a resident of the US or Canada, have an authentic version of Fortnite (PlayStation, Xbox, or PC), a verified Challonge account, and a level 10 Fortnite account.

The prize pool boasts over $250,000. It is much more compared to the fourth edition of the Chipotle Challenger. The Spring Finale alone will have over $35,000 in cash along with other prizes. Listed below is a breakdown of the top prizes in the qualifiers round:

1st place - $2,500 with a $1,500 Logitech Gift Code and a Custome ASTRO headset

2nd place - $1000 as a Logitech Digital Code

3rd place - $750 as a Logitech Digital Code

4th place - $500 as a Logitech Digital Code

5th place - $250 as a Logitech Digital Code

6th - 10th place - $200 as a Logitech Digital Code

All participants will also receive a BOGO (Buy One Get One) Chipotle digital code.

The Grand Finale prize is as follows:

1st place - $15,000 with Free Chipotle for a year

2nd place - $7,500 with Free Chipotle for a year

3rd place - $5,000 with Free Chipotle for a year

4th place - $2,500 with Free Chipotle for a year

5th place - $2,000 as a Logitech Digital Code

6th place - $1,200 as a Logitech Digital Code

7th place - $750 as a Logitech Digital Code

8th place - $500 as a Logitech Digital Code

9th place - $300 as a Logitech Digital Code

10th place - $250 as a Logitech Digital Code

It's safe to say that the next Chipotle Challenger has a lot of potential loot.

Drop in with your @FortniteGame duo, win free @ChipotleTweets burritos for a year. Introducing the 2021 #ChipotleChallengerSeries!



📅 Begins March 23rd

💰 $65,000+ Cash & Prizes

🏆 Free to Enter Qualifiers



— Beyond (@PlayBeyond) March 18, 2021

Scoring system

With each qualifying round, the top 10 teams will move onto the next stage. And in the end, 40 qualified teams and 10 invited teams will join the Grand Finale.

Each gameplay scoring allows for two points per elimination, allowing for the first spot to get 10 points and the 13th-16th spot at one point. Players are advised to read the full Chipotle Challengers rules here.

Where to watch

Though the qualifiers round won't be live or streaming, players can watch the Chipotle Challenger's main event live on Bugha's Twitch channel.

