Fortnite February Crew pack introduces "Vi": Lucky Landing POI to return next?

Yesterday, Fortnite dropped a very cryptic teaser through their official Twitter handle. They've now come out with the new Fortnite Crew skin for February.

Given that the new skin goes hand in hand with what they teased on their Twitter account yesterday, this might be an indication that Lucky Landing will also be returning to the game.

Fortnite Crew is a monthly subscription-based service that grants players one exclusive skin each month, along with 1000 V-bucks and the battle pass for the on-going season, if players don't have it already. Players can keep all the skins they've received for themselves, even after they've terminated their subscription.

Fortnite Crew introduces Vi, is Lucky Landing next?

Fortnite has decided to introduce Vi. She's the one who's been trying to get in touch with Drift, and she's the Fox Clan's last hope.

Players will receive two variants of the skin: pink and blue. Besides that, they will also receive the Crooked Claw Pickaxe, the Fox Quiver Backbling, and 1000 V-bucks every month for subscribing.

Image via Epic Games

The month of January isn't over yet. If players subscribe to Fortnite Crew now, they'll get the Green Arrow set and 1000 V-bucks for this month. When the Vi set launches in February, they'll get that along with the 1000 V-bucks.

Players need to know that they'll get the 1000 V-bucks on the day they've subscribed to the Fortnite Crew service. This means that if an individual has subscribed on the January 26th , they'll get 1000 V-bucks on January 26th. The next time they get the V-bucks will be on the February 26th.

The Fortnite community now knows who tried getting in touch with Drift. With Vi's reveal in Fortnite, there's a good chance that Lucky Landing will also be coming soon to the game. Questions remain pertaining the Fox Clan, and the person targeting Drift. The answers aren't available just yet, but they will be in due time.