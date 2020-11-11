Fortnite Pro 'SypherPK' to stream exclusively on Twitch

Professional streamer SypherPK recently announced that he resigned to stream exclusively on Twitch.tv.

SypherPK made his announcement a couple months after his friend and fellow Fortnite streamer, Ninja, signed with Twitch as well. Although SypherPK did not expand on why he chose Twitch, it is likely his decision mirrored his peer’s reasoning.

Every journey begins with a single step. We are kicking off this new era streaming exclusively on Twitch! So keep your eyes peeled, there's so much more in store. pic.twitter.com/ANqN16RKpq — SypherPK (@SypherPK) November 10, 2020

Why SypherPK likely stuck with Twitch

There are a lot of reasons why SypherPK might have chosen to stick with Twitch as his exclusive streaming platform. Twitch is one of the biggest platforms for streamers at the moment. It has the most streamer-friendly features and interface, and it’s where he’s been streaming for the last few years. It’s also where people know they can find him.

It might be tempting to suggest that a streamer with as much recognizability as SypherPK could stream anywhere and find success, but that might not be all that true. When Ninja made the move from Twitch to Mixer, his viewer base dropped significantly, despite him being the biggest streamer on Twitch at the time.

This makes it a very real possibility that SypherPK stuck with Twitch out of a sense of security and familiarity.

Additionally, the current best alternative to Twitch is YouTube, a platform which Ninja recently pointed out as having some serious flaws holding down its streaming community. According to Ninja, streamers rarely get noticed on YouTube, while the entire YouTube community as a whole is often held accountable for community flak.

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT AT 12PM CENTRAL!https://t.co/7WbMvHTCaE



👹 — SypherPK (@SypherPK) November 10, 2020

SypherPK calls this “a new era”

Advertisement

It’s hard to guess just how much SypherPK has planned for his future Twitch streams, or exactly how “new” it all will be. According to his stats on Twitch Tracker, SypherPK is pulling in average viewers today, and has been streaming mostly Fortnite. Over the last 30 days, SypherPK has spent over half of his stream time playing Fortnite, with around 40% of his time split evenly between Among Us and Call of Duty.

This would imply that today, regardless of whatever kind of deal he signed with Twitch, it is business as usual. Still, it is a good sign for Twitch to see that it is retaining its streamers and creating a space where people feel comfortable both streaming and watching.