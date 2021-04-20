Fortnite Season 6: New Player Red vs Blue creative challenges and more

Fortnite Season 6 is getting an intense new island mode in Creative. As many players know, Creative mode is the main way players can get to use all the freedom they want. It is used by many to explore and get adjusted to different gaming strategies in Fortnite. Alternatively, just to have a good time with friends.

Recently, YouTuber, Postboxpat, revealed he had added a new Player Red vs Blue mode in Fortnite Creative. Also, other great information has been revealed for Fortnite Creative as well as the overall Battle Royale game.

Fortnite Red vs Blue

Postboxpat’s new Red vs Blue island is a huge 50v50 mode where players can freely obtain any weapon they choose and head straight into a huge battle.

Of course, players won’t always have a full 100 player map. But regardless, players are sure for a lot as several different enemies will cross at any given moment during this mode.

Image via Twitter

Something to note about the new mode is that players do require tokens to upgrade to any kind of Legendary or Epic weapon. All other free weapons are the Rare rarity that can be used.

Image via Twitter

The new Creative mode is currently live and joinable by entering the following island code: 9115-0969-1092.

Fortnite Crossover Event

Each Batman x Fortnite: Zero Point item will also be available in the Item Shop day-and-date with each comic book’s release pic.twitter.com/flcq75NLVh — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 14, 2021

Some more news of the upcoming Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point is also on the way. Something a lot of players are starting to know is that many of the items from the crossover will be in the Item Shop either the same day as the comics are released or at least sometime after.

A lot of speculation is coming around for the Harley Quinn Rebirth skin, as it's said that she will be the first skin in the Item Shop since it's the first exclusive DLC in the comic.

Other news

Fishstick and its different skin variations are all currently available in the Item Shop. Some of the variations include Atlantean Fishstick and Triggerfish. The Bass Assassin Challenge Pack is also available. The pack includes Bass Assassin, Dorsal Destroyer, and the Contract Giller's Challenges as well.

LET'S GOOOOOOOO!



Hand-picked by @alemolgaa himself, grab all Fishstick skins in the Item Shop now. pic.twitter.com/1vPAxWH2pF — Alemolga el Xplsion 💥 (@Im_alemolgaa) April 18, 2021

On top of this, the official reveal of Princess Felicity Fish is finally in the Item Shop after much speculation from in-game artwork. The cherry on top is the return of the Empress Back Bling, which many players have been wanting for some time now.

The world is her scratching post 😼



Grab the Empress Back Bling in the Shop now! pic.twitter.com/5k6E59csoN — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 19, 2021

Lastly, those wanting to do the Reboot a Friend challenges should hurry as it will be leaving the game on April 26 at 2:59 ET.

