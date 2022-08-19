“He just forgets to eat”: Games of Thrones' “The Mountain” concerned about xQc and his unhealthy lifestyle

Popular streamer and strongman Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, or Game of Thrones’ "The Mountain," showered Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" with praise during a recent stream from two days ago. More interestingly, he addressed the latter's unhealthy lifestyle.

Streaming for an extended period of time in one go can take a heavy toll on the streamer's health. That's precisely what the giant highlighted during his August 16 livestream, where he brought up xQc missing meals because of an obsession with streaming.

Game of Thrones actor urges xQc to hire cook and fitness trainer

With xQc streaming for as long as 12-13 hours a day, The Mountain is worried about the damage his streaming-obsessed lifestyle might be doing to his mental as well as physical well-being.

During the August 16, 2022 broadcast, 2018’s World’s Strongest Man, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson talked about Felix’s immense dedication and passion for creating content as well as his obsession with it.

He further pointed out that sometimes xQc even forgets to eat anything proper while livestreaming, saying:

"He streams for like 15 hours straight, man. I think he is obsessed with streaming that's why he is a good streamer but also like time goes so fast for him while he is streaming, he just forgets to eat."

He even urged Felix to hire a cook who could at least make him a decent meal. He also added that xQc makes enough money through his content to hire a personal trainer for himself who can guide get him to exercise or participate in any kind of physical activity:

"He should hire a f**king chef. Literally if someone sends this to xQc, if you are watching this xQc, hire a f**king chef that can make you healthy and proper good meals at least 3-4 times a day. Four times a day. And hire a trainer as well."

Twitch chat reacts to xQc's unhealthy lifestyle and streaming obsession

As expected, as soon as "Thor" started talking about xQc and his unhealthy lifestyle, several viewers chimed in to provide their take on the matter. While the majority of viewers seemed a bit worried regarding his unhealthy choices when it came to consuming a proper meal, a handful of viewers even poked fun at it.

Here's what fans had to say:

Fans reaction (Image via Hafthorjulius/Twitch)

xQc is currently one of the most popular names in the realm of streaming, boasting over 11 million subscribers on his main Twitch channel alone. Having been streaming on the Amazon-owned platform since 2016, the Twitch sensation is also one of the most watched streamers on the platform, surpassing the likes of some of the biggest content creators such as Tarik, Adin Ross, and many more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh