The Genshin Impact 1.5 update is coming soon, as maintenance will take place around 3:00 PM PST today.

There will be a lot of content for Genshin Impact players to look forward to in the upcoming 1.5 update. Between new bosses and a new region, it's bound to be one of the more noteworthy updates to come to Genshin Impact in recent times. Maintenance will take nearly five hours, according to miHoYo, meaning that players will have to wait until they can see the 1.5 update.

This article will go over maintenance details so players can set up their own countdown. Of course, minor notes on the 1.5 update will also be shared here so players know what is coming out today.

Genshin Impact 1.5 update release time, countdown, and maintenance details revealed

Image via Sportskeeda

The Genshin Impact 1.5 update is set to come out today. It will be in maintenance for approximately five hours, so the times below are a good indicator of when the update will start and when it should be finished, respectively:

Midway Islands Time: 10 AM/3 PM

Hawaii Standard Time: 11 AM/4 PM

Pacific Standard Time: 2 PM/7 PM

Central Standard Time: 4 PM/9 PM

Eastern Standard Time: 5 PM/10 PM

Greenwich Mean Time: 9 PM/2 AM

The above are the relevant timezones for Americans. People living elsewhere will have to convert the time into their respective timezones. Keep in mind that the first time shown above is the start of the maintenance, and the latter time shown above is the completion of said maintenance.

Advertisement

How long will maintenance be?

Image via UXWing

miHoYo has stated that the 1.5 update should take approximately five hours once maintenance starts. As always, sometimes it can be finished earlier or it can be finished later (more often than not, it will be the latter option).

Preinstalling the update

Image via Sportskeeda

If players want to pre-install the update, then they can do so right away. Open the Genshin Impact launcher. Then look near the bottom of the launch. There should be a symbol next to the left of "Launch." For the sake of this update, it should be on Childe's knee.

Advertisement

What will be in the 1.5 update?

Image via Genshin Impact Wiki

This will be one of Genshin Impact's biggest updates in recent times. First, Inazuma will be released. This means that the Archon quest line will continue so players will be able to get some more free primogems. Plus, it's a new region to explore.

Second, there will be three new bosses. Azhdaha will be the most noteworthy one, as his ties to Zhongli make him more storyline-relevant than the other two. Cryo Hypostasis is just a Cryo version of the usual Hypostasis bosses, and the Abyss Lector will also be easy to slay.

Image via Genshin Impact Wiki

Advertisement

Perhaps the most noteworthy part of the 1.5 update is the introduction of the Serenitea Pot. Players will be able to customize their own home in a manner similar to The Sims. The Housing System is going to be one of the most innovative features introduced in Genshin Impact, so players looking for something different should enjoy it.

There will also be some new Hangout Events. Noelle fans can rejoice in knowing that she will get her 2nd Hangout Event here. As per usual, there will be some nice, easy rewards for playing seeking to complete them for the sake of completion.

Image via Genshin Impact Wiki

Windtrace will be a new PVP event unlike any other event in Genshin Impact. It's not a traditional PVP; instead, it's hide and seek, which should still be interesting for players seeking more social interactions in Genshin Impact.

Finally, there will be new banners introducing both new characters and old beloved favorites. New characters like Yanfei and Eula might excite players, but don't sleep out on a Zhongli re-run.