Top 5 most awaited features in Genshin Impact 1.5 update

The Genshin Impact 1.5 update is set to introduce a series of new features in the game.

Genshin Impact has had a lot of major updates in its short life, but the 1.5 update looks set to be one of its best.

Some old gameplay features will be expanded upon due to their initial reception (like Hangout Events), while other new features will be introduced for players to try out. Unsurprisingly, the 1.5 update has a lot of fans hyped for its release.

5 most highly anticipated features in Genshin Impact 1.5 update

#5 - More Hangout Events

The 1.5 update will release more Hangout Events, one of which will include the second act to Noelle's story (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Hangout Events were widely loved for their ability to put the spotlight on some lesser-seen characters.

The 1.5 update will release more Hangout Events, one of which will include the second act to Noelle's story. Like in the previous Hangout Event, players can get some nice freebies if they complete it.

Other than Noelle's second act, it has also been confirmed that Diona will get her first Hangout Event in this Genshin Impact update. Labeled as "The Cat and the Cocktail," it will certainly be a fun little diversion for Genshin Impact players who are seeking something else to do aside from the usual grinding.

#4 - Windtrace

There will be exciting rewards for players who participate in Windtrace (Image via miHoYo)

A PVP event in Genshin Impact sounds exciting, even though Windtrace isn't the usual PVP combat players expect.

Instead, it's essentially hide-and-seek, where players can be on two teams: Rebels and Hunters. Hunters are the people who seek, while Rebels are the ones who hide.

There will be exciting rewards for players who participate. Aside from the usual good event rewards, players might partake in Windtrace solely because it will be so different from the rest of Genshin Impact.

Players often don't have a reason to interact with one another, so it will be interesting to see how they react to an event like this one when it's live.

#3 - New bosses

There will be three new bosses for Genshin Impact players to look forward to (Image via miHoYo)

New bosses are often new challenges for the player to overcome. Fortunately, the 1.5 update for Genshin Impact isn't just geared toward end-game players. While a boss like Azhdaha might prove difficult for new players, something like the Cryo Hypostasis should prove to be something more at their level.

There will be three new bosses for players to look forward to. They are the Abyss Lector: Violet Lightning, Azhdaha, and the Cryo Hypostasis.

The Cryo Hypostasis is essentially a Cryo version of the usual Hypostasis bosses, while Azhdaha is an important boss for the storyline. Abyss Lector: Violet Lightning is more of a ranged variant of the Abyss Herald boss.

Players might not be fond of the idea of having more bosses to grind, but it will still diversify the current Genshin Impact grinding metagame a tad bit.

#2 - Inazuma

Having the new Inazuma map will add a lot of immersion to the world of Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

A new location often brings a myriad of content to Genshin Impact fans. Dragonspine was a very interesting location that brought some new mechanics, so Inazuma will likely have its own unique features as well. Aside from new content, the Japanese-inspired location will likely be breathtaking to view for the first time.

Eventually, new playable characters will come from Inazuma (like Ayaka), so having this new map will add a lot of immersion to the world of Genshin Impact. Predictably, there will be new quests for players to partake in, including the main storyline involving the Electro Archon.

If Genshin Impact players play the game for its story, then Inazuma will likely shake things up. If players just want primogems, they will get that too.

#1 - Housing system

The housing system is different from any other feature currently found in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

The upcoming housing system is unlike any other feature presently found in Genshin Impact. It's more than just a collectathon where players can collect characters, do quests and battle enemies.

The housing system won't be perfected in the 1.5 update, so players will have to wait for a future update to experience all of its features.

Having the ability to customize one's realm and home is amazing. Variety is the spice of life, so it'll be interesting to see what other players build in their Genshin Impact homes.

The housing system is so different from any other feature currently found in Genshin Impact that it will be interesting to see if future updates will take inspiration from it.

Players who are solely interested in primogems should be glad to know that they can get some from this new feature.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.