Genshin Impact HoYoFair 2023: List of participants and fan submissions

On September 23, 2023, Genshin Impact released a new HoYoFair 2023 Special Program. It's over two hours and 11 minutes long of fan-made content. The dedication and hard work put into the animations are quite noteworthy, so let's take a gander at them. Cyber Odyssey: The Data Abyss is the official name of this livestream, as the premise involved Paimon and the Traveler turning into data.

Every submission to the HoYoFair 2023 Special Program differs in presentation and content. A full list of participants will be provided below. Note that the official YouTube broadcast of this Genshin Impact video has timestamps in the description. Video chapters are also present if you view the video on YouTube.

Genshin Impact presents the HoYoFair 2023 Special Program full of fan-made content

Here is a list of submissions made to Genshin Impact's HoYoFair 2023 Special Program, part one:

Awaiting HoYoFair: A Moment of Respite by しまりすゆきち,ゆりぼう, HASU: A cute animation where Aether wakes up and plays Pacman

OH MY MY by LURE: An interesting K-Pop-inspired performance by Yelan, Yae Miko, Raiden Shogun, and Eula

Spies in the Shadows by RhinoCore: Some Genshin Impact characters work out and do some detective stuff

Circus addiction by 天月: A cool carnival showcase with Venti, Lyney, Lynette, and others

Gaze of the Abyss - Dainsleif vs. the Abyss Siblings by KIERU: A short clip of Dainsleif facing off against The Abyss

GENSHIN RHYTHM IMPACT by INANAMI: A funny video based on rhythm games

Riptide by Aruvn & 山下RIRI: Something reminiscent of an anime opening with Tartaglia

Genshin but turn-base by OhoDavi: Turn-based Genshin Impact with beautiful sprite work

Progenitor: Albedo - Episode 2 by Dilongoo: Raiden Shogun and Albedo fight off clones of Albedos and other foes in almost ten minutes

Missing Cat by JJALTOON: A humorous animation featuring Wanderer, the Traveler, and others looking for a cat

The Spiral Abyss (Genshin Impact animation) by dapotwo: A goofy animation about the Spiral Abyss

There's a lot of charm and fun in this HoYoFair 2023, but there are still more submissions to cover. This game does have a large fanbase, after all.

Times...Changed? is a funny animation (Image via AbsolutelyNothing)

Here are even more beautiful fan submissions for Genshin Impact's HoYoFair 2023 Special Program:

Camellia, Uncowed by the Cold by KU, Enki-Z, N, HiKARiA: Ayaka cries while Ayato consoles her in this school setting

Times...Changed? by No_Tables (AbsolutelyNothing): Paimon and Lumine are transported to a future where Lumine uses a gun

Arataki Itto's Groundhog Day Loop by FAN: Itto tries to help out an NPC in a style reminiscent of Genshin Impact chibis

Paimon's Crisis by Linrow, Hanabi Network: Paimon and Aether are in a futuristic setting, with Aether having a pistol

Senpenbanka Inazuma shines by ひがしの: This video is all about Raiden Shogun in a magical girl kind of setting

Shadows in the Sand by Subutai Production: A cool video about Jeht adventuring with Lumine

To my dearest Amber by みや,花間: A cute TCG-themed video

A Trip to Sumeru by Jordinary: Some Mondstadt characters travel to Sumeru

Family Day by a_kaeyada: Kaeya and Diluc bond together

Writing on the Wall by Will Stetson: A Kaveh music video

It's always nice to see Jeht content and the other clips, but there is one more part to cover here.

Nightmare was a very good video (Image via Grinch Studio)

Here is the final list of Genshin Impact HoYoFair 2023 submissions:

"Hello," "Thank You," and the Final "Goodbye" by beanss: A Sumeru slideshow reliving some of the region's most iconic parts

TIME LOOP by Myrtle: A Layla cosplay with some roleplaying based on the Sumeru time loop storyline

Xiangling and Keqing's Violetgrass Adventure by HongYatta: Xiangling cooks while some Liyue characters eat her dishes, with Keqing helping her get ingredients

Journeying Towards Belonging by Hamelin and Suyi: A Yun-Jin-like opera

Nightmare by Grinch Studio: A Wanderer film with some stop motion visuals like everybody was toys

Swift as a Storm by 御歌頭: Various impressive black-and-white drawings are made of Inazuma characters

Morax vs. Osial in Live Action by Khary Ashmore: Live-action Zhongli vs. Osial

XOXO by a_kaeyada Marcus Perkins Bejarano & Kim Jinhyoung: Some Archons collect apples

Shadow Steps in Memory by MINPHIM: A charming montage with Lumine traveling through her journeys

Stories Because of You by Various Artists: Several artists submit their own fanart and animations of the game's iconic cast

That's the end of the HoYoFair 2023 summaries. The Special Program is over two hours long, but it can be worth it for those who wish to celebrate the game's third anniversary.

