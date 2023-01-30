GodL Reflexer emerges as MVP of PUBG New State Pro Series India

After 12 games featuring intense action and thrill in the Grand Finale, Team XO emerged as the champions of the PUBG New State Pro Series against all odds on January 29. Team GodLike fought hard and captured the second spot for themselves. Reflexer, a member of this squad, was declared the tournament's MVP for his exceptional exploits in the Grand Finale and received a cash prize of ₹3.20 Lakh.

ESL India @ESL_India Congratulations @esportsxo for lifting the Trophy



.in gave the toughest competition and managed to secure 2nd Position



@reckoningesports showed everyone their Grind and secured 3rd Position What a mesmerizing performance by @esportsxo on the Big StageCongratulations @esportsxo for lifting the Trophy @godlike .in gave the toughest competition and managed to secure 2nd Position@reckoningesports showed everyone their Grind and secured 3rd Position What a mesmerizing performance by @esportsxo on the Big Stage🔥🏆 Congratulations @esportsxo for lifting the Trophy 🏆@godlike.in gave the toughest competition and managed to secure 2nd Position 🔥🔥@reckoningesports showed everyone their Grind and secured 3rd Position 🔥🔥 https://t.co/azo98yiUeu

Reckoning Esports and Team Tamilas also put forth an impressive display in the competition's final stage, claiming third and fourth spots in the overall standings, respectively.

GodL Reflexer shines in PUBG New State Pro Series

Reflexer took 29 frags in the PUBG New State Grand Finale (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Reflexer's performance was exceptional from the get-go, as he helped the squad pick up plenty of elimination points. Showing his skill, temperament, and class, he outplayed his opponents to secure 29 kills at a fantastic average of 2.41.

The damage he dealt overall was 4958 HP, which took his MVP rating to an impressive 2.88. His average survival time was 25 minutes and 33 seconds. The player's kill contribution stood at a whopping 44.61% as he did the bulk of the heavy lifting for his team, getting them out of multiple tight spots.

His performance would have got GodLike Esports the winner's title, but minor mistakes here and there cost them the top spot, and they had to be satisfied with coming second.

Top four players from PUBG New State Grand Finale (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Among the other top-performing players was Criminal from Skylightz Gaming. Helping his team capture the 6th spot, he took the second spot in the MVP rankings with a total of 17 frags.

A well-known BGMI athlete, Sarang from Team XO, showed his class in the PUBG New State as he, too, raked in 17 eliminations and secured the third position in the MVP rankings, helping his squad raise the title.

Talented fragger and underdog player from Wanted Gaming, PaavKilo came fourth on the MVP list with 17 kills. Through this performance, he took his team to the seventh spot in the overall tally.

ESL India @ESL_India .in is runner up and @reckoningesports is second runner up. Congratulate them in comments Stay Tuned For More SPS Action! The D-Day is over and here are final results. @esportsxo proved their grind on stage @godlike .in is runner up and @reckoningesports is second runner up. Congratulate them in commentsStay Tuned For More SPS Action! The D-Day is over and here are final results. @esportsxo proved their grind on stage🏆🏆@godlike.in is runner up and @reckoningesports is second runner up. Congratulate them in comments🔥🏆 Stay Tuned For More SPS Action! https://t.co/8IfFtqOXtN

Popular squad S8UL Esports — who had topped the charts in the Challenger Finale phase — faltered on Day 2 of the Grand Finale, finishing their campaign in the eighth position with just 68 points.

Another fan-favorite team, Team XSpark, had a worse outing in the PUBG New State event, as they found themselves in the 16th spot after failing to display any sort of aggressive gameplay. In total, the Scout-owned squad could only collect 32 points from 12 games. None of the players from either S8UL or XSpark were able to make their mark in the MVP standings.

Poll : 0 votes