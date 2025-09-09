Haru Urara, the real-life inspiration behind an Umamusume Pretty Derby character, has passed away

Haru Urara, the iconic racehorse that inspired the character in Umamusume Pretty Derby, has passed away on September 9, 2025, at the age of 29. She was a cultural icon in Japan and was admired by many for her determination. She inspired one of the characters in Umamusum Pretty Derby with the same name, and had a similar in-game lore as well.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know about Haru Urara and what the game developers had to say about this news.
Umamusume Pretty Derby devs react to the news of Haru Urara's passing
According to some reports, Haru Urara passed away due to colic, a common but dangerous condition in horses. The developers shared this news via X, describing her as a legend whose story inspired the game. They also said:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
"We share our condolences to all the staff involved in Haru Urara's care."
For those who don't know, Haru Urara was born in 1996 in Hokkaido, Japan, and started racing in 1998. She quickly became really popular in the whole country, but for an unusual reason: losing over 100 consecutive races. Her constant efforts made her beloved across Japan, and she became a symbol of never giving up and constantly trying.
This reputation carried forward into the game, Umamusume Pretty Derby, where Haru Urara is portrayed as a cheerful character who doesn't achieve many victories but is always positive. She features a bright pink and vibrant outfit, which is also directly inspired from the horse's iconic pink Hello Kitty facemask. The developers also seem to potray her as the symbol of perseverance and optimism in the game, just like in real life.
That’s everything you need to know about Haru Urara. She will always be remembered not for victories on the track, but for her charm and resilience. Her story lives on through Umamusume.
Read more articles here:
- Best beginner guide for Umamusume
- 7 best S-tier characters in Umamusume
- Best Special Week build guide in Umamusume
- All stats and their effects in Umamusume
- Umamusume Pretty Derby reroll guide
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.