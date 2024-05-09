"He has money on the game": xQc reacts to controversial referee decision in Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich UCL semi-final

Popular Kick and Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" recently reacted to the controversial ending to the UEFA Champions League semi-final match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. While not known for reacting to football or other sports-related content, the Canadian streamer came across a clip of the injury-time decision crucial to the outcome of the game and decided to react.

The ending to the match has caused much controversy after an offside decision stopped play at a crucial time for Bayern Munich, denying them a chance to equalize, thus allowing Real Madrid to win.

After looking through the replay of the incident a couple of times, xQc went ballistic and blasted the referee for his decision. The Twitch streamer even insinuated that the match official had "rigged" the match:

"The way this guy moved the whole way through the game, the way this guy does his calls and go around, chat, you know he has money on the game. Chat, the way, his movement, the way he is talking, he has got money on the game!"

Felix is perhaps one of the most popular Just Chatting streamers on Twitch and Kick, with over 12 million followers on the Amazon-owned platform. When he is not playing video games or gambling on stream, the former Overwatch professional player is known for his reaction content and tends to give his opinion on a variety of things.

On his most recent stream on May 8, xQc came across several social media posts about the controversy surrounding the second leg of the UCL semi-final between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. For those who are not aware, the Spanish side was ahead by one goal after Joselu scored his second late goal of the match in the 90th minute.

At the 103-minute mark, a Bayern Munich attack culminated in Matthijs de Ligt firing the ball into the net. However, to the German side's dismay, the referee stopped play just before the shot was taken and ruled that the Bayern Munich player was offside, thus disallowing the goal and letting Real Madrid to the UEFA Champions League final.

"Chat, chat, chat, no, no no, lame! Chat, rigged, rigged."

xQc himself has received a lot of backlash in his career for his gambling streams on Twitch and Kick. Recently, he went live and clapped back against his critics, calling them "losers."