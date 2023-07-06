"He probably got mad the amount was not enough" - xQc accuses RiceGum of lying about Kick wanting him to gamble for maximum payout

On July 6, 2023, Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" responded to Brian "RiceGum's" explanation of why he chose Rumble over the Trainwreckstv-backed platform. According to the controversial internet personality, Rumble's offer was more lucrative because the Kick contract required him to gamble for a fixed number of hours to maximize his earnings.

Disclosing details about the contractual obligations, RiceGum said:

"I had the Kick deal in front of me. I had the Rumble deal in front of me. And the Rumble deal just looked better, bro! Maybe they spent all their bread on xQc, Adin (Ross), and I don't know. But, like, they wanted me to gamble like 30 - oh, like, I could stream but to make the most possible out on Kick. They wanted me to gamble, like, 30 days or something, I don't know. Whereas Rumble - they just want me to make content."

xQc was shocked after hearing RiceGum's reasoning. He accused the latter of lying about contractual details and believed that RiceGum would have offered to create gambling-related content to increase the payout from Kick.

The French-Canadian personality went on to suggest that RiceGum only changed his mind because he was not offered the amount of money he expected:

"He probably got mad the amount was not enough. That's just how it is!"

xQc "guarantees" RiceGum made up contractual details by claiming that Kick wanted him to gamble to maximize the amount of money he could make

xQc was an hour into his broadcast earlier today when he came across a viral clip featuring RiceGum on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. After watching it, Felix observed some Twitch chatters spamming the phrases "leaked" and "exposed."

In response to his viewers, the former Overwatch pro remarked:

"Guys, if your reaction to this is 'exposed,' you must be the most stupidest person I've ever heard in my life. Oh, my f**king god! Holy s**t, dude!"

xQc "guaranteed" that RiceGum was the one who must've brought up gambling during the contract negotiation:

"For max payout! Hello?rBrother, I guarantee you. I guarantee it! He's the one who brought up gamba (gambling) in his own thing. I guarantee it!"

Timestamp: 01:18:30

Felix explained his stance, asserting that RiceGum would have pitched in the gambling stipulation for his Kick contract:

"Chat, I guarantee it. If that was the main goal, brother, they would have brought up with me! At least they would have brought up... how is that a stun-lock? Oh, my god! Brother, I need to explain to you that your 'exposed' is stupid! Brother, it's probably just him who brought it up and he's like, 'Oh, yeah. Okay, dude, this amount, what if I gamble this? And if we lump it together."

After suggesting that Brian was upset because Kick did not provide him with the payout he expected, xQc added:

"This is nothing new! Chat, this is nothing new! Holy f**k! Guys, everybody said, 'Blah Blah, gamba s**t.' Everybody said, 'Oh, yeah. But what about if I gamba? If I offered more? You did that!' And it was not enough for him! Which is so simple. Why would he be mald at this?"

Fans react to the streamer's response to RiceGum

Felix's response to RiceGum became a hot topic of conversation on the streamer-focused subreddit. Some of the most notable reactions were along these lines:

One viewer wondered how xQc learned about RiceGum's contract. Meanwhile, another Redditor expressed surprise at how defensive the 27-year-old had become during the conversation.

