Helldivers 2 June 11 Major Order leaves you with a difficult choice

The latest Helldivers 2 Major Order that was just announced on June 11, 2024, has presented players with a difficult choice. Super Earth has intercepted two different communications coming from neighboring planets. On the one hand, there are trapped survivors in a children's hospital, and on the other, there are the raw ingredients crucial for the deployment of MD-17 Anti-Tank Mines.

Now the Helldivers must choose who they wish to save, and which decision will ultimately lead to greater freedom in the universe. Let's take a closer look at their dilemma.

Helldivers 2 latest Major Order makes players choose between lives and weapons

The Helldivers 2 community has indeed been handed a tough choice. They must decide whether they wish to work together and save some children, or get their hands on a new Stratagem. The sudden news from Super Earth has already stressed the community, and people have started to weigh the pros and cons of both choices.

Some believe that the citizens of Super Earth can always make more children, but the Helldivers might never get another chance to get their hands on the materials required to deploy the MD-17 Anti-Tank Mines. However, Super Earth has already provided their fighters with a hint.

They want the community to choose the option that they believe will save the most freedom. Saving the children will save the children's freedom and, to some degree, their parents. On the other hand, getting their hands on the AT mines will help the Helldivers deal with the Automaton enemy types and Terminids more efficiently.

Will the Helldivers be able to save anyone? (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

What Super-Earth has failed to consider is that their Helldivers are far and varied. Now that the decision has been left up to them, there's no guarantee that everyone will make the same choice. So, the community might not end up accomplishing a single task.

To put it bluntly, if the Helldivers fail to work together, Super Earth will fail to protect their children and also fail to get their hands on the AT mines. A failure of this level could make things go bad in the Second Galactic War.

