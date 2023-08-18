Honkai Star Rail 1.3 livestream: 300 Stellar Jades codes, redemption guide, and expiry time

The highly anticipated Honkai Star Rail 1.3 livestream has finally premiered worldwide, dispatching three new promotional codes to commemorate the upcoming patch. It contains Stellar Jades and other in-game resources that will help Trailblazers progress in their astral journey. However, they must activate them using the proper redemption method to collect all the exciting rewards for free.

This article includes all the active codes from the v1.3 Special Program and the complete redemption process.

Honkai Star Rail 1.3 livestream code rewards 300 Stellar Jades

Expand Tweet

Listed below are the Honkai Star Rail 1.3 livestream codes and their rewards:

LANPVGET8HFT : 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits.

: 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits. BA7NCHFA9HWX : 100x Stellar Jade and 5x Traveler's Guide.

: 100x Stellar Jade and 5x Traveler's Guide. ASN6CHXBRHW3: 100 Stellar Jade and x4 Refined Aether.

All the rewards accumulate to 300 Stellar Jades, which you can use to summon either Imbibior Lunae or Fu Xuan in the next patch. However, they expire on August 19. 2023, at 12 PM (UTC+8). You have roughly 12 hours until the codes expire, so activate them as soon as possible to avoid missing out on the goodies.

Honkai Star Rail 1.3 livestream code redemption guide

The 300 Stellar Jade codes are the major highlights of the Honkai Star Rail 1.3 Special Program, given that resources are limited in the title. You can activate them by using either of the two official redemption methods, which involve the in-game menu or the official website.

Both procedures are fairly straightforward and can be accessed from any device, so choose whichever option is convenient for you.

In-game livestream code redemption method. (Image via HoYoverse)

The first method requires the in-game menu to complete the process, and you can do so by following the steps listed:

Launch your Honkai Star Rail application on any device.

Login to your respective account.

Once your character loads up, hit the Pause button to access the menu.

Now, click on the "..." button at the top right corner of the screen, beside the account name.

Select "Redemption Code" to promptly open a pop-up window.

Insert the livestream codes in the blank area one at a time.

Click on "Confirm" to conclude.

Use the official webpage to redeem promotional codes from any device. (Image via HoYoverse)

Code redemption via the official website can be convenient for those unable to launch the application. Refer to the following steps to use the alternate method:

Access the webpage by clicking on the URL: https://hsr.hoyoverse.com/gift

Login to your HoYoverse account and select its proper server location.

Copy and paste the promotional codes.

Hit "Redeem" to finalize.

After activating the livestream codes, the reward will be sent directly via the in-game mailbox. You can access it by clicking on the mailbox icon on the Pause menu. Finally, click on "Claim All" to obtain all the redeem code rewards, including 300 Stellar Jades, and other resources.