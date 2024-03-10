A bunch of Honkai Star Rail 2.1 character leaks are making the rounds as the patch is set to release after a couple of weeks. While the entities will be officially showcased in the upcoming livestream event, the community already has some insight into their gameplay. The credit goes to reliable leakers like Dimbreath and Inima, who have shared details about the v2.1 beta and various datamines.

This article further discusses all the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 character leaks.

Disclaimer: Some information in this article is based on leaks. They are subject to change.

All Honkai Star Rail 2.1 new character leaks

Here is all the information available about the new Honkai Star Rail 2.1 characters. HoYoverse showcased their official art in the previous drip marketing campaign, which confirms some aspects of their kit.

Acheron

Rarity : 5-star

: 5-star Path : Nihility

: Nihility Type: Lightning

As reported by Dimbreath, Acheron’s kit comprises a point mechanic using which she obtains stacks to access her Ultimate. This ability does not require energy; instead, it consumes points to deal multiple instances of Lightning DMG on opponents. She seems to be the perfect DPS for a hypercarry team that can use two Nihility characters.

Aventurine

Rarity : 5-star

: 5-star Path : Preservation

: Preservation Type: Imaginary

Based on all the gameplay leaks available so far, Aventurine appears to be a proper tank that can generate shields for the entire team. The barriers are stackable, implying that they can only get stronger in the absence of incoming attacks.

He also has a follow-up attack mechanic that deals Imaginary DMG based on his DEF stat. Aventurine can also increase the CRIT DMG taken by a target by tagging them with his Ultimate.

Gallagher

Rarity : 4-star

: 4-star Path : Abundance

: Abundance Type: Fire

Gallagher will be an accessible healer in Honkai Star Rail with an unusual kit. While his Skill can restore allies HP, his Ultimate applies a debuff to targets, increasing the Break DMG they receive. Overall, his scalings are tied to the ATK stat, which makes him an easy-to-build unit.

All Honkai Star Rail 2.1 rerun character leaks

Third-party sources have yet to provide any accurate information regarding the patch 2.1 rerun characters. However, a few leakers have previously claimed that Fu Xuan and Topaz are likely to reappear in the update.

Given that this information is highly subject to change, players are advised to watch out for the patch 2.1 livestream, expected to premiere around March 15, 2024. This speculation is based on HoYoverse’s Special Program cycle, where they schedule the broadcast on a Friday, 11 days before the next update.