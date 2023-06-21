Honkai Star Rail double relic event: Dates, how to farm, and more

HoYoverse has lined up an array of limited-time content in Honkai Star Rail, offering various in-game resources to Trailblazers. Likewise, relic drop rates will be doubled in the upcoming Planar Fissure event from June 23 to June 28, 2023. Within the timeframe, players will get an excellent opportunity to hoard up Planar Ornaments, some of the game's vital gears.

Read on to learn how to farm and which Ornaments to select for the double relic event in update 1.1.

When will double relic event start in Honkai Star Rail?

As mentioned, the Planar Fissure is set to roll out after two days on June 23, 2023, at 4 AM server time. Trailblazers can access the event via the Travel Log from the Pause menu. For the next five days after its release, players will receive double Ornament drops from the Simulated Universe in Honkai Star Rail.

How to farm Planar Ornaments in the double relic event in Honkai Star Rail?

Farm the Planar Ornaments in the Simulated Universe (Image via HoYoverse)

Planar Ornaments are typically dropped from the immersion devices in every stage beyond World 2 of the Simulated Universe. All you need to do is complete an Elite Encounter to access the reward in exchange for an Immersifier or 40x Trailblaze Power.

While the relic drop rate will be doubled during the event, the cost to acquire them will remain the same. However, it is worth noting that players will get a fixed number of opportunities each day to claim the double reward, which will not carry forward on the next day.

Hence, farming the ornaments daily is advised for those keen to maximize their resources.

What are the best relics to farm during the Planar Fissure event in Honkai Star Rail?

Image showing one of the best Planar Ornaments in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of the best ornaments to pick up during the upcoming Planar Fissure event:

Sprightly Vonwacq : Increases the wearer’s Energy Regeneration by 5%. Their actions are Advanced Forward by 40% on acquiring 120 SPD.

: Increases the wearer’s Energy Regeneration by 5%. Their actions are Advanced Forward by 40% on acquiring 120 SPD. Celestial Differentiator : The wearer’s CRIT DMG gets increased by 16%. They also gain a 60% CRIT Rate for the first turn when their total CRIT DMG is above 120%.

: The wearer’s CRIT DMG gets increased by 16%. They also gain a 60% CRIT Rate for the first turn when their total CRIT DMG is above 120%. Inert Salsotto: CRIT Rate of the wearer is increased by 8%. Their Follow-up ATK and Ultimate DMG are enhanced by 15% when they reach a 50% CRIT Rate or above.

It is worth noting that the relic choices fall under the player's discretion, and they should farm them according to the requirements of their characters.

