How to earn the EA FC 24 Amine Adli Fantasy FC card for free?

With the current promo entering its second week, the EA FC 24 Amine Adli Fantasy FC card has been introduced in the Ultimate Team mode as an objective that can be completed without spending any coins. The boosted version of the Moroccan striker from Leverkusen is his only special version card in the game, and fans would be remiss to miss out on the opportunity to bag it for essentially free.

Unlike Squad Building Challenges, in-game objectives do not require any investment in the form of coins or fodder. Instead, players are expected to complete a set of tasks that require specific things to be done by playing the different Ultimate Game modes. This article will explain how you can get the EA FC 24 Amine Adli Fantasy FC card without much hassle.

Tasks required to complete the EA FC 24 Amine Adli Fantasy FC Objective

The Fantasy FC promo went live in the game last week, bringing a fresh set of dynamic cards from different leagues worldwide. Each of the cards in the series, which also includes Heroes, has the potential to get four IF upgrades to their stats according to how they perform in their domestic leagues.

This week marks the release of the second team, with the EA FC 24 Amine Adli Fantasy FC card being added as an objective player. This gives players a unique opportunity to get their hands on the special item without the need to complete an SBC or depend on luck while opening packs.

Here are the four tasks that must be completed within the week to get a hold of the dynamic Adli card.

Task 1: Goal Rush

Score TWO or more goals per match in six different matches in Squad Battles or Rivals/Champions on Minimum Semi-Pro difficulty.

per match in in Squad Battles or Rivals/Champions on Minimum Semi-Pro difficulty. Reward: Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable) +6 500 XP

Task 2: Bundesliga Dominance

Win six matches in Squad Battles or Rivals/Champions on Minimum Semi-Pro difficulty while there are a Minimum of THREE Bundesliga players in starting 11.

in Squad Battles or Rivals/Champions on Minimum Semi-Pro difficulty while there are a in starting 11. Reward: 81+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) + 500 XP

Task 3: Attacking Support

Assist 10 goals with Attackers in Squad Battles or Rivals/Champions on Minimum Semi-Pro difficulty

Reward: 75+ X5 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) + 500 XP

Task 4: Play 8

Play EIGHT matches in Squad Battles or Rivals/Champions on Minimum Semi-Pro difficulty.

Reward: 82+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) + 500 XP

Is it worth completing the EA FC 24 Amine Adli Fantasy FC objective in Ultimate Team?

The Fantasy FC version of Amine Adli is an 87-rated striker card, which is a substantial increase in overall rating over his standard gold card. To better decide whether or not one should try and complete the objective, here are all of the stats:

Pace: 89

Shooting: 87

Passing: 83

Dribbling: 89

Defending: 49

Physicality: 81

With most of his attacker ratings in the high 80s in addition to his four-star weak foot and skill move rating, the EA FC 24 Amine Adli Fantasy FC card is a solid in-game striker. Considering the tasks do not require a lot of effort, especially if one already has a lot of Bundesliga players in their Ultimate Team club, EA FC 24 enthusiasts should get the card as it has the potential to get further upgrades down the line.