EA FC 24 FC Fantasy update tracker

The EA FC 24 FC Fantasy promo has introduced one set of special cards in Ultimate Team. These cards can be divided into two broad categories - normal promo items and Heroes. They all have one common factor: the ability to get upgrades. In fact, the first set of eligible matches for many promo items has already taken place globally.

The dynamic nature of the EA FC 24 FC Fantasy cards makes them fairly special. While the cards of active footballers can get up to four in-form upgrades, Heroes are eligible for two. The upgrades depend on the performance of the cards' respective clubs in real life.

The tracker will allow you to stay updated with all the upgrades. Every upgrade provides a boost to stats and raises the overall.

All EA FC 24 FC Fantasy upgrades (active footballers)

The new promo introduces the first special version of several footballers and also marks the return of community favorites like Antoine Griezmann. While all the special cards offer boosted stats, there's scope for further improvement.

Name Current Overall New Overall Marquinhos 90 90 Marcos Acuna 89 89 Jack Grealish 89 89 Chloe Kelly 89 89 Matthijs De Ligt 89 89 Ferland Mendy 89 90 Timo Werner 89 89 Iago Aspas 88 89 Hakan Calhanoglu 88 88 Alexander Lacazette 88 88 Arnel Majri 88 88 Nerea Eizagirre 87 87 Lisa Karl 87 87 Ibrahima Konate 87 87 Nahuel Molina 87 87 Matteo Politano 87 87 Benjamin Andre 86 86 Sandra Starke 86 86 Antoine Griezmann 91 91

It's worth noting that several EA FC 24 Fantasy footballers mentioned in the table are yet to get their first upgrades. Some of their clubs have won one match and will need to win at least one more in the next three to be eligible for an upgrade.

A few, like Iago Aspas, have secured one upgrade thanks to his brilliant goal for Celta Vigo. All the items will have many more chances in the coming days to get one or more in-form boosts.

All EA FC 24 FC Fantasy upgrades (Heroes)

The new promo has released a fresh set of Heroes in Ultimate Team. A vast majority is available in different packs, while two more options can be obtained by completing SBCs. Like the cards of active footballers, Heroes can also receive upgrades (a maximum of +2 in-form boost).

Name Original Overall Current Overall Nadine Kessler 91 91 Vincent Kompany 91 91 Bixente Lizarazu 91 91 Carlos Tevez 91 91 Paulo Futre 90 90 Ludovic Giuly 90 90 Rui Costa 90 90 Rudi Voller 90 90 Alex Scott 89 89 Claudio Marchisio 89 89

Some Heroes like Alex Scott and Claudio Marchisio are one win away from getting their first in-form boost. Others will have to wait for possibly longer to improve their stats and overall.

A few more items could be released in the form of an SBC as part of the FC Fantasy promo in the coming days. Additionally, at least one more team of promo cards is expected in the coming days.