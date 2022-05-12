How to obtain Graven-Mass in Elden Ring, the Talisman that greatly raises the potency of Sorceries

Mage builds are some of the most potent in Elden Ring, and players find them incredibly useful in both PvE and PvP situations. Every Sorcery and Incantation in the game has its uses, however, they can be made even more potent with the right supporting items and tools.

One such item is the Graven-Mass Talisman, which significantly boosts the amount of damage that spells do in the RPG.

It gives a straight-up +8% buff to damage and does not conflict with the Graven-School Talisman, allowing mages to wear them both for a cumulative +12% damage boost.

It’s considered one of the best Talisman for mage builds in Elden Ring, however, the item is a bit difficult to come across in the game, and many mages are having a tough time obtaining it.

Hopefully, today’s guide will help those who are still struggling to get the Graven-Mass Talisman in Elden Ring.

Obtaining the Graven-Mass Talisman in Elden Ring

The Graven-Mass Talisman is a late-game item, and the Elden Ring Tarnished will not be able to get their hands on it early. They will first need access to the Mountaintops of the Giants and then the Consecrated Snowfields before obtaining the talisman in the game.

A bit of puzzle-solving will also be required, which is one of the biggest reasons why players looking for the Talisman could not get their hands on it during their initial playthrough.

Hence, to be able to obtain the Sorcery buffing item, the Elden Ring Tarnished will first be required to:

Unlock the Mountaintops of the Giants, and then proceed to make their way to the Consecrated Snowfields, which is one of the late-game areas of the Lands Between. Players will not be able to directly access the new region, as to get here, they will first be required to piece together the two halves of the Haligtree Secret Medallion. In doing so, they will be able to activate the Grand Lift of Rold, which will directly lead them into the Snowfields.

One-half of the Medallion will be found in Castle Sol which is present to the north of the Mountaintops of the Giants, where, after beating the boss of the Legacy Dungeon, Commander Niall, they will get one half. The other half is in the Albinauric Village in Liurnia of the Lakes, where, upon interacting with the NPC, who is disguised as a pot, the Elden Ring Tarnished will be able to secure the other half.

After reaching the Snowfields, players will then need to make their way to the Albinauric Rise, which is present to the east of the area. The entryway to the Rise will be blocked by a magic wall, and players will be required to solve a puzzle to gain access to it. The goal would be to make the two nearby spectral imps attack each other until one of them is dead.

There are two ways by which the Elden Ring Tarnished will be able to achieve this. The first will be to use a Bewitching Branch on one of the imps, to have it attack the other. The other way would be to use the Fanged Imp Ashes to have the summoned imps attack the spectral ones. Players will be able to purchase the summon at the Raya Lucaria Academy in Liurnia, or have it as one of their Keepsake during character creation.

Once one of the Spectral Imps is dead and the door to the Rise is open, players can climb to the top of the tower, where they will be able to acquire the Graven-Mass Talisman as a reward for their efforts.

The Graven-Mass Talisman is indeed a must-have for players who are investing Runes primarily in Intelligence. Mage builds are some of the best in Elden Ring, and the Talisman allows players to make the most of their primary stats, making some of the more difficult encounters in the game significantly easier.

