How to obtain the Nox Flowing Sword in Elden Ring 

There are a lot of unique weapons that players can try out in Elden Ring, and some of them have the quirkiest weapon skills that the Tarnished will be able to use and enjoy in the game. One such weapon is the Nox Flowing Sword, which is a curved sword whose skill allows players to turn the blade into a whip and swing it, increasing its reach and distance.

The Nox Flowing Sword is one of the unique weapons in the RPG, and with an 8 Strength and 15 Dex requirement, it’s highly sought-after by those who are going for a Dexterity or Quality-oriented build (investing in both Strength and Dexterity).

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



#ELDENRING This war surgeon is more than willing to stifle any unworthy whelps who emerge from the Fingerfolk cradle. This war surgeon is more than willing to stifle any unworthy whelps who emerge from the Fingerfolk cradle.#ELDENRING https://t.co/iP27iG4OKk

The whip-like movement of the blade helps it clear out large mobs in one go and is quite good quality-of-life as the sword itself has a very small reach.

While it is quite a popular weapon of choice for many, Elden Ring players are having quite a difficult time obtaining the Nox Flowing Sword.

This article will explain how to obtain the Nox Flowing Sword for players out there who are struggling to acquire the weapon.

Obtaining the Nox Flowing Sword in Elden Ring

The Nox Flowing Sword is a weapon that players can obtain very early on in Elden Ring. However, it is recommended not to do so as they will need to defeat a boss duo to obtain it.

The sword is a drop item, and the Tarnished who have their hands on a good and upgraded summon, and have spent Runes in leveling their characters, should try and put their skills to the test against the boss.

To get their hands on the Nox Flowing Sowrd, the Elden Ring Tarnished must complete the following steps:

Make their way to Sellia, Town of Sorcery in eastern Caelid. There are primarily two ways that are recommended for players that they should employ to reach the town. One method would be to take the Teleportation Trap Chest that is present in Limgrave’s Dragon-burnt Ruins, which will transport them to the Selia Crystal Tunnel. After exiting it, they will find themselves in the Swamp of Aeonia, and by moving further north, they will reach the Town of Sorcery.

The alternate method will be to use Torrent and chart their way east from Limgrave till they reach Caelid highway. The swamp will be right along the road, and then by moving further north, they will eventually reach the town.

Upon entering the town, players will find that there are exactly five large magic barriers there that are denying them access to various areas. There will be three small barriers leading to chests and valuable items, and two big ones covering massive achways. The big barrier up the stairs leads to a Site of Grace, while the one below and towards the swamp leads to the boss fight that will reward players with the Nox Flowing Sword.

To unlock all the magic seals in the place, players will need to invest some time in platforming along the rooftops of the buildings in the town and reach fire alters. It is recommended to use Torrent to make things easier. Upon lighting all three alters, the seals will disappear, allowing players the access.

The boss of the area will be a duo fight where players will have to face a Nox Swordstress and Nox Priest. They are quite a difficult duo to take down, and it is advised that players invest a bit of Runes into leveling up before fighting them. Upon defeating the boss, the Elden Ring Tarnished will automatically be rewarded with the Nox Flowing Sword.

The weapon’s weapon skill, which is called Flowing Form, makes it such a popular weapon amongst those going for a Dex or Quality build. The weapon is quite versatile and works perfectly well during both exploration and some of the more difficult encounters.

Edited by Mayank Shete