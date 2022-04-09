Top 5 Frostbite weapons in Elden Ring and where to find them?

Frostbite inflicting weapons are currently some of the most popular within Elden Ring. This is because they work exceptionally well when combined with bleed status effects.

This works because of the simple fact that when frostbite is inflicted, it reduces the damage absorption capability by around 20%. Thus, it is understandable that the overall effect is compounded when this stacks up with other sources of damage.

Elden Ring provides players with quite a few weapons that can either inflict the status effect through the in-built passive or the weapon skill itself. Either way, users should consider chasing these and pair them with other major damage dealers during their playthroughs.

Every frostbite weapon that players should consider chasing in Elden Ring

1) Icerind Hatchet

The Icerind Hatchet in Elden Ring might have been nerfed, but it is still one of the best weapons out there (Image via Cloud Plays/YouTube)

The Icerind Hatchet is an ax in Elden Ring capable of inflicting serious frostbite on enemies. The weapon used to be extremely popular amongst speedrunners before patch 1.03.

This one comes with the Hoarfrost Stomp Ash of War, considered one of the biggest boss DPS options before the same patch. Apart from that, the super low requirements for this weapon were quite favorable amongst speedrunners who would spend very little time leveling up.

However, the nerfs to the cast time and the weapon skill destroyed that strategy. Even then, there is no doubt that this weapon is powerful even today and is worth using along with other DPS options for normal playthroughs.

Location: Obtained from Temple Quarter

2) Zamor Curved Sword

The Zamor Curved Sword is quite good for both physical damage as well as for staggering enemies (Image via Pinnacle Potato/YouTube)

This weapon will be extremely valuable to those who love using curved swords in Elden Ring. The Zamor Curved Sword has very low requirements with 16 strength, 18 dexterity, and comes with the Zamor Ice Storm skill.

The skill is a bit slow but can inflict frostbite quite well and do a lot of poise damage to the enemy. Either way, this sword will be extremely valuable for players who love two-hand weapons.

Gamers can easily run this one with Bloodhound's Fang and combine bleed and frostbite seamlessly. This can practically destroy bosses in the game, and users will have an easy time across the board.

Location: Obtained after defeating Ancient Hero Zamor boss in Giant-conquering Hero's Grave

3) Dark Moon Greatsword

Dark Moon Greatsword is a bit slow, but the moonlight waves can deal a lot of damage (Image via Fextralife/YouTube)

The Dark Moon Greatsword is a decent frostbite-inflicting weapon in Elden Ring. It scales off strength (16), dexterity (11), and intelligence (38) and is primarily used by sorcery users within the game.

The weapon comes with the Moonlight Greatsword skill, where it gets imbued with frost, but players can throw waves of moonlight on the enemy. The skill is decent, as even though it is a bit slow, the damage output is quite good.

Obviously, the Dark Moon Greatsword is nothing like its predecessors from previous titles, but it is still good enough to be used for a frostbite-based build.

Location: Obtained from Cathedral of Manus Celes after giving Ranni the Dark Moon Ring

4) Death's Poker

The weapon skill of Death's Poker can do a lot of poise damage to bosses (Image via Arekkz Gaming/YouTube)

This is quite an interesting weapon that users can obtain. It is nothing interesting and has the usual strength (15), dexterity (17), and intelligence (11) scaling.

However, the weapon's skill Ghostflame Ignition is quite good to use. It can do a quick frostbite build-up and can stagger bosses exceptionally well.

Players can go for both dexterity and intelligence scaling on this weapon, depending on the direction they want to move while dealing damage.

Dexterity increases the weapon's damage, but intelligence enhances the damage of Ghostflame Ignition.

Location: Obtained from a Death Rite Bird in the south-east of Southern Aeonia

5) Frozen Needle

Frozen Needle is an average weapon, but it is usable in case other options are not available (Image via Sword Random/YouTube)

Frozen Needle is also a decent frostbite inflicting thrusting sword that gamers can find in Elden Ring. It is probably the weakest weapon on this list and for various reasons.

The weapon skill on this one is average, and the damage it does is also not that great. It is usable if users cannot find any of the others mentioned here, but it is not a first-choice pick in any given scenario.

Obviously, players can pair it with other rapiers, in which case it can perform quite well.

Location: Obtained from Kingsrealm ruins

