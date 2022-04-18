How to obtain the Soldjars of Fortune spirit summon in Elden Ring

Spirit summons can be incredible assets in Elden Ring, and these companions have the capabilities of making some difficult encounters in the game significantly easier.

While the RPG is filled with the most powerful and overturned summons, there are some who do not bring much to the table but are valiant warriors who will fight to the death for their Tarnished.

One such summon is the Soldjars of Fortune, which conjures the spirits of three small Living Jars, who valiantly fight to the death, and sacrifice themselves to take the enemy down.

The Soldjars don’t have much DPS and are relatively of low health, however, upon death, they explode, dealing quite a significant amount of damage to the enemy.

These are some of the most inspiring summon spirits in Elden Ring, and community members find them to be quite endearing and a great companion to opt into for a morale boost in a lot of situations.

So how can players obtain these adorable yet valiant spirit fighters in Elden Ring?

Obtaining the Soldjars of Fortune in Elden Ring

The Soldjars of Fortune Spirit Ash is not something that players will get early on in the game. The summon is locked away as an enemy drop, and players will need to defeat the Auriza Side Tomb dungeon, which is present near Leyndell, the Royal Capital.

Hence, players must gain access to the Altus Plateau and then make their way to the dungeon, and only after clearing the area will they be able to get their hands on the summon.

Hence, to be able to obtain the Soldjars of Fortune, the Elden Ring Tarnished will be required to:

Gain access to Altus Plateau region of the Lands Between, and players will be able to do that primarily in two ways. The more recommended way would be via the Grand Lift of Dectus, after players activate it by piecing together the two halves of the Dectus Medallion. The alternate way would be to go through the dungeon located towards the north of Liurnia of the Lakes, and defeat the boss Magma Wyrm Makar to reach it.

After reaching the Plateau, the Tarnished must now make their way to the dungeon located in the northeastern side of Leyndell. They will be easily able to reach it by just going along the trail from the Outer Wall Battleground Site of Grace. They will then need to head down the moat, instead of approaching the Draconic Tree Sentinel.

After reaching the Auriza Side Tomb Site of Grace, players will need to move forward until they reach the first major intersecting area. From here they must head through the window on the left and drop to the floor below. Then making their way through the doorway, and down the stairwell, they will encounter a marshy basement.

Turning right from here they will reach a ladder leading to the lever that unlocks the boss arena of the dungeon. After clearing and looting the rest of it the Tomb, the Elden Ring Tarnished will then need to face the boss of the area, which is a Grave Warden Duelist who will be accompanied by several small Living Jars.

This can be a rather difficult fight based on the build that players are going for, so a good summon will be able to help them out considerably in taking the enemy down. After defeating the Grave Warden Duelist, players will be automatically rewarded with the Soldjars of Fortune Spirit Ashes.

While they are not exactly an effective spirit summon when it comes to their combat stats, the Soldjars are inspirational reckless spirits who sacrifice themselves to vanquish their summoner’s foes and explode upon death. Their final blaze of glory is a sight to behold, and is regarded quite highly by Elden Ring community members.

