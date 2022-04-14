How to obtain Speckled Hardtear that temporarily raises all resistances and heals all status ailments in Elden Ring

The Flask of Wondrous Physick is a unique mechanic that FromSoftware has added to their latest RPG, Elden Ring.

The Tarnished can use the consumable item to mix and match Crystal Tears in it, each of which provides a different set of buffs and effects.

The item offers players a great deal of versatility when exploring the secrets of the Lands Between. By mixing and matching various effects, players can tailor-make it to fit various situations.

One of the most popular Crystal Tears that a lot of players have been mixing in their Flask of Wondrous Physick is the Speckled Hardtear.

Players prefer this more than other Crystal Tears because the item raises one’s resistance against all effects and even heals all status ailments.

However, the Speckled Hardtear is not something that players can easily obtain. Hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help those out who are still struggling to get their hands on the item.

Obtaining the Speckled Hardtear in Elden Ring

The Tarnished will unfortunately not be able to get their hands on the Speckled Hardtear early in the game. They will need to make a fair bit of progress in the Elden Ring narrative and reach at least the Altus Plateau before they can obtain the item.

Additionally, the Speckled Hardtear is an enemy drop, and players will have to face a pretty challenging field boss to be able to get their hands on it. Players are advised to level up their weapons and summons and put some Rune into their primary stats before attempting to get the item.

To obtain the Speckled Hardtear, the Elden Ring Tarnished will need to do the following things:

Gain access to Altus Plateau. There are primarily two ways by which one will be able to do it. For those who are a bit under-leveled, the best way to do it would be to activate the Grand Lift of Dectus by piecing together the two halves of the Dectus Medallion. One half can be found in the fort in east Limgrave, and the other in a fort in north Caelid.

The alternate method is to go through a dungeon boss who is present in the north of the Liurnia of the Lakes. The boss in question is the Magma Wyrm Makar. Depending on the player’s build and the number of Runes they have invested in leveling up, the boss can pose to be a challenge. Beating him will automatically give access to Altus.

After reaching the plateau, the Elden Ring Tarnished will have to make their way north towards the Minor Erdtree. Players will pass by the Second Church of Marika and Mirage Rise on their way to the location.

The Minor Erdtree will be located near the Woodfolk Ruines. The Tarnished is advised to be very careful here as the entire area is creeping with large hooded humanoid creatures who inflict Death blight.

Upon reaching Altus Plateau’s Minor Erdtree, players will encounter the field boss known as Wormface. This can be a particularly difficult fight as the Wormface is surrounded by minor enemies who can easily gang up and overwhelm the players. The boss also hits hard and inflicts Death Blight, which is something that the Elden Ring Tarnished will need to look out for. Upon beating it, players will automatically be rewarded with Speckled Hardtear, as well as the Crimsonspill Crystal tear.

The Speckled Hardtear is one of the best mixes for the Flask of Wondrous Physick when it comes to utility. When consumed, it instantly provides a +90 boost to Madness, Sleep, Frost, Death, Scarlet Rot, and Poison. It also removes any status effects that the player may have been inflicted with at the time. This effect lasts for three minutes.

The second tear that players get from the boss is the Crimsonspill Crystal tear, which just gives a straight-up 10% HP boost upon consumption.

