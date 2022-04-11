How to obtain Death’s Poker in Elden Ring

In Elden Ring, greatswords come in a variety of shapes and sizes. Most of them are pretty standard in design as far as greatswords go. However, a few unique ones in the game look different and have a special Ash of War.

One such weapon is the Death Poker, which a lot of Tarnished are looking to get their hands on. Although it’s a greatsword, Death’s Poker deals piercing damage and inflicts Frostbite build-up.

Its movesets are pretty standard. However, what makes the weapon so very coveted is its Weapon Art called Ghostflame Ignition. The skill allows the user to light their weapon with a dark flame. Upon executing a light attack, they will temporarily cover the ground with a carpet of fire.

Alternately, on a heavy or charged attack, Ghostflame Ignition will not only cover the ground in front with fire but detonate an explosion as well. The blast will knock back enemies' hits and deal a significant amount of damage. As it has a lot of bursts, it's a great pick against elite enemies and bosses.

While highly sought-after, players find it quite hard to get their hands on the greatsword. Hopefully, today's guide will be able to help them out with it.

Obtaining the Death’s Poker in Elden Ring

Players will be able to get their hands on the Death’s Poker very early on in Elden Ring. However, they will need to fight a challenging field boss to obtain the greatsword. It is not recommended for those who are yet to level their weapons and put a significant amount of runes in to make their character more powerful.

The item can be obtained after traveling to the Deathbird’s lair near the Southern Aeonia Swamp Bank, located near the Caelid Highway southward of Caelem Ruins. So players will need to go quite a long way from the Limgrave starting area to obtain it.

Hence, to get their hands on the weapon, the Elden Ring Tarnished will need to,

Reach the Deathbird’s lair near the Southern Aeonia Swamp. Players who have explored this part of Caelid will be easily able to reach it by moving southward from the Caelem Ruins till they reach Caelid Highway South. They will just need to travel along the main road up north and will eventually reach the lair.

However, players who have not discovered this part of the Lands Between can teleport to the north of the Aeonia Swamp by using the Teleportation Trap Chest present in Migrave’s Dragon-burnt Ruins.

On taking the teleporter, the Elden Ring Tarnished will be transported to the Sellia Crystal Tunnel after exiting. They will need to make their way further south across the rot-filled lake until they come across the Southern Aeonia Swamp Bank. There they will find a Site of grace and the lai slightly off the road near it.

The field boss who drops the Death’s poker is the Death Rite Bird, who only appears at night like the Night Cavalry Field Bosses. The boss is quite a brutal fight, and players who are yet to invest sufficient points into leveling up their character are recommended against taking it on.

Those who feel confident about the fight and are near to or above the 60 level mark will have a much easier time, and upon beating the boss, players will be automatically gifted with the Death Rite Bird.

The Death’s Poker primarily scales off Strength and Dexterity with an 11 Intelligence requirement. Hence, it fits those players perfectly who are going for a more quality build (investing points in both Dexterity and Strength).

