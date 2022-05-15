How to obtain the Unendurable Frenzy in Elden Ring: Incantation grants a violent burst of yellow flame

Frenzied Flame Incantations in Elden Ring are incredibly potent when used correctly and can quickly work through some of the hardest encounters during PvP and PvE.

These spells are viable and fit different situations, allowing the Tarnished, putting points into the Faith attribute, to have a much easier time exploring the Lands Between.

One of the most powerful Frenzied Flame Incantations in the RPG is the Unendurable Frenzy, which causes the yellow flame of frenzy to violently burst from the caster’s eye.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



#ELDENRING Faith in the Golden Order is not the only faith that can reshape the world. Faith in the Golden Order is not the only faith that can reshape the world. #ELDENRING https://t.co/nw8gOdvI0o

By holding onto the cast, players will be able to channel more flames and this Incantation can also be used while in motion.

It requires 32 Faith to use, scales incredibly well with the attribute, and deals 21 (Normal) 28 (charged) damage per flame hit, allowing it to whittle down the largest bosses in the game in seconds.

However, Elden Ring players have found it quite difficult to come across the Unendurable Frenzy in the game. Hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help them out with obtaining it.

Obtaining the Unendurable Frenzy in Elden Ring

The Elden Ring Tarnished will unfortunately not be able to get their hands on Unendurable Frenzy early on in the game’s narrative. Frenzy spells are not something that players get access to right away as they drop in Limgrave and have to invest a considerable portion of their time before obtaining them.

The Unendurable Frenzy is locked away in the later stages of the game, and players at least have to make their way to the Mountaintops of the Giants to acquire it.

Hence, to obtain the Incantation, the Elden Ring Tarnished will be first required to:

Make their way to the Consecrated Snowfields after they have reached the Mountaintops of the Giants. This part of the Lands Between is not something players will have access to right away. They will need to activate the Grand Lift of Rold to get here and to do so. The Tarnished must first piece together the halves of the Haligtree Secret Medallion.

One-half of the Haligtree Secret Medallion can be found back in Liurrnia of the Lakes. Players will be required to make their way to the south of the region till they find the village of the Albinaurics. They will need to search for an NPC there disguised as a pot, and interacting with him will grant them one-half of the Medallion.

The other half can be found in the Castle Sol Legacy Dungeon, present in the Mountain Tops of the Giants. The Elden Ring Tarnished will need to defeat the final boss, Commander Niall, and only after that will they come across a chest which contains the other half.

Now activating the Grand Lif of Rold and then making their way to the Consecrated Snowfields, players must make their way to the southwestern section of the region. Visibility is rather poor in this section of the Lands Between, and players are advised to be careful when navigating through the blizzard.

Upon traveling southwest, the Elden Ring Tarnished will come across the Yelough Anix Ruins, where the Incantation is present inside an underground area surrounded by walls on all sides. Players will only be able to get over the wall by using the elevated ruins around it and then jumping into it using Torrent. Upon going underground, they will find a chest containing the Unendurable Frenzy.

The Unendurable Frenzy works like the Flame of Frenzy Incantation in Elden RIng. However, the former casts more flames and can be channeled continuously. Additionally, the Unendurable Frenzy can be cast while moving, making it more versatile.

Edited by Srijan Sen