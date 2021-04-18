How to redeem a Fortnite gift card: A step-by-step guide

V-Bucks are an essential part of being able to get the latest items in Fortnite.

V-Bucks are the only way players can obtain amazing items in the Fortnite Item Shop. Clearly, players should know by now, but this is one of the best ways to get just about anything in Fortnite. Luckily, there are times where a player is gifted a gift card for Fortnite.

In which case, below is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem Fortnite cards on any platform.

Redeem a Fortnite Gift Card

Hey everyone! Its my little brothers birthday, should i buy him a 19 dollar fortnite giftcard or not 🤔 — Jegerlilla (@JegerlillaSSB) April 17, 2021

Regardless of what platform players will be using, anyone who has a Fortnite gift card must redeem it first on Fortnite.com/vbuckscard. To redeem anything on Fortnite, users must have an Epic Games account. With that, it’s best to connect whichever platform players are using to their Epic Games account.

PC

While on the redeem page on the Fortnite website, users should make sure they’re logged in, input the code on the gift card, and select PC/Mac. The next page will confirm that the user wants to pick PC/Mac. After confirmation by the user, a page confirming the transaction will display and an email will be sent out shortly after.

Advertisement

Mobile

Mobile works the same way, except everything is done through the mobile phone itself. Ensure the user is logged in and on the website, and redeeming it is as easy as it is for PC. Users should make sure they are picking Mobile this time for redemption on the website, and it should appear shortly after in the mobile version of Fortnite.

PlayStation

Starting at the Fortnite website, users will need to select PlayStation this time and continue. After the confirmation page, users will be sent to a page where a new PlayStation code will appear. Users should then save this code and start-up their PlayStation and head to the PlayStation store. At the PlayStation Store, users should look for “Redeem Code,” and input the new 12 digit code. After this, the V-Bucks should be in the game.

Look at this amazing newness that’s fresh in today 🔥

You can now get your V Bucks for Fortnite on these cool new gift cards 👀 #Fortnite #vbucks #GAMEofficial pic.twitter.com/3RiPdi3CgZ — Game Sheffield (@GAMESheffield) April 12, 2021

Xbox

Advertisement

While logged into the Fortnite website, select Xbox this time and continue. After confirmation, a new code will appear, similar to PlayStation. The code will be 25 digits long and will need to be redeemed on Xbox itself or at Microsoft.com/redeem. On Xbox, simply navigate to Microsoft Store, then to Use a Code, and input the new 25 digit code. Shortly after this, the V-Bucks should be in the user's account.

Nintendo Switch

After switching to the Nintendo Switch option on the Fortnite website and confirming details, users only need to hit “Confirm” to get their V-Bucks. It’s easy and quick like the PC.