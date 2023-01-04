Humble Bundle monthly Choice highlights often feature amazing deals for loyal subscribers. This month could arguably be one of the retailer's best yet. In January 2023, the Humble Bundle is set to feature two prominent games as highlights.

One is the acclaimed FPS DOOM Eternal from Bethesda and ID Software. The other is Tribes of Midgard, an action RPG from Gearbox Publishing and Norsfell Games. A bunch of indie games are also featured. But for many, DOOM Eternal alone could be worth the asking price.

How subscribers can redeem Humble Choice (January 2023)

As usual, Humble Choice costs $12 per month, allowing users to avail the games on the catalog by redeeming them. The complete list for January 2023 is as follows:

DOOM Eternal: 2020's acclaimed, action-packed, gorefest FPS is the AAA star of the show, with all the chaos and skill-based gameplay it is known for.

Tribes of Midgard: An isometric action RPG inspired by Norse mythology, it also features co-op.

Encased: A turn-based action RPG in a sci-fi setting with deep customization and an engaging narrative.

OlliOlli World: Rad Edition: The latest OlliOlli sidescroller mars style and skateboarding into an imaginative world. The expansions VOID Riders and Finding the Flowzone are also included in this Rad Edition.

Grow: Song of the Evertree: A fantasy management sim, players can expect to spend hours creating the perfect community of friends to meet and hobbies to engage in.

Conan Chop Chop: Slice through hordes of monsters with the weapon of your choice in this 2D hack-and-slash rogue-lite. Co-op is included too.

Hokko Life: Another life-sim, this one takes more than a few pages from Nintendo's Animal Crossing series as players meet new villagers and engage in busywork to help the town grow.

The Serpent Rogue: This gloomy survival game is bound to challenge players with its varied, punishing mechanics and open-ended gameplay.

Players will first need to subscribe to Choice. Once the subscription is active, it is easy to redeem the games as they are in code format. These are usually Steam keys, which makes sense, given that the Valve-owned digital storefront is one of the most popular on PC.

Follow these steps to redeem the game from your Humble account to Steam:

Step 1: Once you have received the email pertaining to your Choice subscription, visit the page via the provided link.

Step 2: The games will be listed and waiting to be redeemed. Click on the Reveal banner to see the unique code for each game. Copy the code.

Step 3: Log in to your Steam account and click the "Add a game" option on the bottom left.

Step 4: Select the "Activate a product on Steam" option and proceed through the screens to arrive at the Product activation dialog box.

Step 5: Paste the copied code into the field and press next to process it.

Step 6: This should tie the code to your account, after which the associated game will be available to download from the Library.

Players are urged to capitalize on these offers and relish exciting games for cheap prices.

